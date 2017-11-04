Common Explains Why He Would Love To Play Green Lantern

The upcoming Green Lantern Corps film will most likely include a number of fan favorite Lanterns, but the film will focus narratively on two of the more well-known ones, Hal Jordan and John Stewart.

There have been a few rumors out there about possible casting for both parts, but someone who wants their name included in that mix is Common. Common has built a nice resume of work for himself in Hollywood, and at one point was even involved in the George Miller version of Justice League before it was ultimately canceled.

In an interview with IGN for his current film John Wick: Chapter 2, Common discussed his love of the Stewart character. “No, I haven’t spoken to DC. John Stewart, the character, is amazing. When I had the opportunity of potentially being John Stewart, when we were working, I learned how he was part of the Green Lantern Corps and all that he was doing. He was kind of community-driven so I felt like, ‘Oh, man, I love this character,’”

While he hasn’t discussed the part with DC or Warner Bros., Common made it clear he would love to play the part if offered. “He used his mind to do a lot of things so I connected with him. I just love the character, but I don’t know, I haven’t talked to DC about it but, you know, hey! Yeah, I would love [to]. That would be an honor to play John Stewart.”

Common’s John Wick: Chapter 2 hits theaters on February 10, 2017.

