Green Lantern Writer Confirms John Stewart Series Is Still Happening

Thanks to the "Dawn of DC" initiative, fans are especially excited to see what the future holds for DC's heroes and villains. The year-long publishing initiative is bringing some long-anticipated new stories back into the comics, the second wave of which was announced by DC on Wednesday. In addition to the first details surrounding new Titans and Cyborg series, it was revealed that Jeremy Adams and Xermánico will be working on a Hal Jordan-centric Green Lantern series that launches in May, with a John Stewart-focused backup from Phillip Kennedy Johnson and artist Osvaldo Montos. Previous updates had indicated that the Green Lanterns' story would be told in two series — a Mariko Tamaki-helmed Green Lantern: Hal Jordan series, and Johnson's Green Lantern: John Stewart series — leading some to believe that the two books were reworked into a single Green Lantern series. In a tweet on Wednesday, Johnson confirmed that that's not the case, and that the Green Lantern backups will lead into a Green Lantern: John Stewart series later in the year.

"Jumping on to correct a misconception that sprang up today: the upcoming Hal Jordan-focused Green Lantern series WILL feature a John Stewart backup story, but the backup is a PRELUDE to our John Stewart-focused series later this year," Johnson's tweet reads. "I'm writing the backups and the full series."

Jumping on to correct a misconception that sprang up today: the upcoming Hal Jordan-focused Green Lantern series WILL feature a John Stewart backup story, but the backup is a PRELUDE to our John Stewart-focused series later this year. I'm writing the backups and the full series. pic.twitter.com/iAasqwuCmB — Phillip Kennedy Johnson (@PhillipKJohnson) January 25, 2023

What is DC's new Green Lantern series about?

In Green Lantern, spinning out of the events of Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths, the Guardians of Oa at the heart of the Green Lantern Corps have quarantined Sector 2814, home of the planet Earth-and its champion along with it! A heartbreaking defeat has sent Hal reeling, returning home to rediscover his roots...and find the man responsible for ruining his life: Sinestro. At least if you're willing to hot-wire a power ring to do it.

What is Dawn of DC?

Beginning in 2023, Dawn of DC is included the launch of a number of new titles, as well as a rebrand of books like Action Comics and Superman. The new titles in the pipeline also include Green Arrow, Unstoppable Doom Patrol, Titans, Batman: The Brave and the Bold, Cyborg, Shazam!, Steelworks, and The Penguin.

"After the near-Multiverse-ending events in Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths and DC Universe: Lazarus Planet, the DC Universe will be heading toward the light," DC publisher and chief creative officer Jim Lee said in a statement when the initiative was first announced. "With brand-new series and story arcs from some of the top creative members in comics, Dawn of DC is one of our most ambitious initiatives ever and is a chance for us to tell bigger and bolder stories across our line."

