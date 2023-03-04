Constantine 2: Keanu Reeves Confirms Talks With James Gunn

The sequel to Constantine is still in development at DC Studios despite the latest shifts in infrastructure at Warner Bros. Discovery. With DC Studios bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran hard at work building out a shared cinematic universe based on one of the world's biggest stables of comic book characters, many were unsure whether or not we'd ever get to see the follow-up. Now, Keanu Reeves has confirmed he's had talks with Gunn.

In a Reddit AMA on Saturday, Reeves said "yes" to a fan's question about whether or not he's talked with Gunn and hopes that fans can see the sequel. It was revealed late last year, weeks before the DC Studios changes were first announced, that a sequel to the 2005 cult classic was in the earliest stages of development.

Will Constantine 2 be rated R?

According to Francis Lawrence, one of his biggest regrets in making the franchise's first film was the fact they scaled it down to a PG-13 rating. This time around, however, the filmmaker has said he wants it to remain rated R.

"One of the biggest things for me about the first one was we followed, per Warner Bros., the rules to make a PG-13 movie in terms of violence, blood, language, sexuality. But the ratings board gave us a hard R based on their the gray zone of intensity," Lawrence told Collider last November. "And my big, big regret was that we have an R-rated movie that's really a PG-13 movie. And if I was going to have to go have an R, I would have really made an R-rated movie. I would have made it much scarier and much more violent and I would have really made an R-rated movie."

He added, "The idea is this time, at least for me, is to really go at it and make a real R-rated Constantine which is, I think, what people always wanted originally, not the PG-13 version that just happens to get an R."

Will Constantine 2 be in the DCU?

As of now, it's unclear what the DC Universe will look like moving forward. James Gunn and Peter Safran are busy charting out the next 10 years worth of films, but have yet to make any official announcements. Even then, reports suggest films like Joker 2 and Matt Reeves' The Batman will not reside in the continuity. It's unclear if that means Constantine 2 will be considered part of the franchise, or if it will receive a similar treatment ot the two aforementioned films. It's also not clear when the first DC Studios reveal will take place.

"Opened up Twitter at the end of a long, creative weekend to see the many tweets to #SaveLegendsofTomorrow & #ReleaseTheAyerCut & fan support for other DC projects over the years. The majority of these requests were enthusiastic & respectful," Gunn wrote. "As the new (& first ever) CEOs of DC Studios, Peter & I think it's important we acknowledge you, the fans, & let you know we hear your different desires for the pathways forward for DC. Although our ability to interact on Twitter has been lessened due to the workload of our new positions, we are listening & open to everything as we embark on this journey, & will continue to do so for the next few years."

Constantine is now streaming on HBO Max. The sequel has yet to set a release date or release frame at DC Studios.