10 Coolest Iron Man Armors That Haven’t Appeared in the MCU Yet

The entire Marvel Cinematic Universe owes its existence to Tony Stark. Without knowing it, when he enters that cave in Iron Man, he’s kicking off a chain of events that will lead to the Avengers forming and protecting the world from all sorts of threats. Tony isn’t exactly underappreciated, though, as he has his own trilogy of films and appearances in all four Avengers movies. The actor who brings him to life, Robert Downey Jr, is even returning to the franchise to play Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday, proving that the character’s impact is still being felt to this day.

One of the other ways the MCU shows appreciation to its biggest hero is by constantly giving him new suits of armor. In every movie, he has at least one new design that gives him fresh bells and whistles to fight injustice with. However, there are still plenty of cool Iron Man armors that have yet to appear in the MCU.

1) Deep-Space Armor

While Tony usually runs with the Avengers in Marvel Comics, he also spends time with other notable teams, including the Guardians of the Galaxy. To be able to fly through space, Iron Man dons the Deep-Space Armor that can hit warp speed without issue. If an alternate version of Tony ever meets up with the MCU’s Guardians, he already has the perfect look.

2) Godkiller Armor MK II

Tony learns of the existence of the Godkiller Armor created by a race of powerful beings that fight the Celestials known as the Aspirants. He can’t wear the suit, but he designs one of his own that’s the size of a Celestial and lets him do battle with the Dark Celestials. Tony probably could’ve whipped up something similar if he had been around for the events of Eternals.

3) Thorbuster Armor

Thor and Iron Man rarely see eye to eye in the MCU, and things aren’t all that different in the comics. After Thor trusts his ally with an Asgardian crystal, Tony uses it to create the Thorbuster Armor when Doctor Doom manipulates the people of Earth into believing the God of Thunder is a threat. Thor makes quick work of the suit, though, proving that brawn can sometimes get the better of brains.

4) Future Foundation Armor

With the Fantastic Four gearing up to join the MCU, the Future Foundation probably isn’t far behind. Reed Richards uses the organization as a think tank to come up with ways to improve society. At one point, Tony leads the cause and fights alongside Susan Storm while wearing a purple set of armor.

5) Iron Lantern

DC and Marvel were on better terms in the ’90s, so they released their fair share of mash-up comics. One of them was Iron Lantern, which followed Hal Stark, an amalgam of Tony and Hal Jordan. The character wore a sweet green suit with the iconic Green Lantern logo on the arc reactor, and while it’s unlikely to make its way to the MCU, it’s still worth mentioning.

6) Sentinel Buster Armor

Tony loses control of his technology on numerous occasions, but one of the worst instances sees Feilong take control of Stark Unlimited and use its resources to terrorize mutants. To help the X-Men, Iron Man puts on the Sentinel Buster Armor, which has everything it needs to take down Sentinels. Maybe Ironheart can don her own version of the armor when mutants run into trouble in the MCU.

7) Celestial Hulkbuster Armor

The Hulkbuster armor is one of the most iconic in the MCU, giving Bruce Banner’s alter ego all he can handle in Avengers: Age of Ultron. The battles between Hulk and Iron Man get pretty serious in the comics, though, so at one point, the latter creates the Celestial Hulkbuster Armor using the corpse of a Celestial to teach his old friend a lesson.

8) Fin Fang Foombuster Armor

There isn’t a single threat in the Marvel Universe that Tony doesn’t think he can handle. He even creates the Fin Fang Foombuster Armor when the Controller sends the alien beast to terrorize the Earth. Tony probably didn’t foresee fighting giant dragons in the MCU, but if he did, Shang-Chi would benefit greatly since the Ten Rings appear to have a connection to the creature.

9) Explorer Armor

Even when he’s not spending time with the Guardians of the Galaxy, Tony knows that he might have to travel to space. When Thor goes missing, Iron Man dons his Explorer Armor, which houses fantastic life support features, to travel through Jotunheim. He spends several days in difficult conditions and doesn’t miss a beat while searching for his friend.

10) Anti-Magneto Armor

Just like Wolverine, Iron Man is at a massive disadvantage when he’s facing off against the Master of Magnetism. To even the playing field, Tony develops the Anti-Magneto suit, which doesn’t feature any metal on it. Doctor Doom would be smart to use a similar strategy when he crosses paths with Magneto in Doomsday.

Which of the armors on this list do you think are the coolest? Do you hope they show up in the MCU? Let us know in the comments below!