Avengers: Doomsday Set Photos Reveal Magneto and Cyclops First Look

Avengers: Doomsday got fans buzzing when it had its big cast reveal a few weeks ago, as it confirmed the inclusion of several actors from the previous Fox X-Men films. As teased in The Marvels and Deadpool & Wolverine, the X-Men universe and the MCU will be interacting in some way with Doomsday and Secret Wars, and now we have our first look at two iconic X-Men characters on the set. Those icons are Cyclops and Magneto, once again played by James Marten and Ian McKellen, and you can check it out in the photos here (via @TeeCeeComics).

Videos by ComicBook.com

McKellen is wearing part of his Magneto costume in the picture, while Marsden is in plain clothes but does have his ruby quartz sunglasses. It’s not clear what they are discussing in the photo, and the backdrop doesn’t give anything away either, but it’s still cool to see these two characters and actors working together again.

Cyclops and Magneto are one of several returning characters from the X-Men universe, but even though there were a host of reveals in the initial stream, more are likely to be included as surprises in the film. The biggest question marks are regarding Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine and Halle Berry’s Storm, who were both prominent characters in the Fox X-Men universe.

Jackman made his return in Deadpool & Wolverine, even rocking the yellow and blue costume for the first time on screen. If the universes are going to be colliding and smushed into one (much like the ultimate universe and 616 universe in the comics), then it would make a lot of sense for Jackman to be included in some way, as that would likely be his last time to play Logan.

As for Berry, she didn’t make a return in Deadpool & Wolverine and has since said she doesn’t know anything about returning in the future, but you just never know these days, especially after Andrew Garfield said he wasn’t in Spider-Man: No Way Home and then totally was.

The Avengers: Doomsday live stream revealed several members of the cast, and as of now, Avengers: Doomsday will feature Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, Wyatt Russell, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Simu Liu, Florence Pugh, Kelsey Grammar, Lewis Pullman, Danny Ramirez, Joseph Quinn, David Harbour, Winston Duke, Hannah John-Kamen, Tom Hiddleston, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, Channing Tatum, Pedro Pascal, and Robert Downey Jr.

Are you excited for Avengers: Doomsday and the return of the Fox X-Men? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things Marvel with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!