Coyote Vs. ACME Star Will Forte Gives Grim Update of the Looney Tunes Film

Coyote vs. ACME got a grim update from Will Forte today. On Twitter, the film's star explained that the movie will likely be deleted. While Forte didn't confirm the news directly, he does greatly allude to the possibility. Coyote Vs. ACME has garnered massive public support on social media. (As a movie featuring the Looney Tunes and featuring stars like Forte and John Cena, Lana Condor and more would be expected to!) Sadly, it sounds like the chances for a release are really barren at this point. Read what the actor had to say for yourself right here down below!

"To the cast and crew of Coyote vs Acme – I know that a lot of you haven't gotten a chance to see our movie. And sadly, it's looking like you never will," Forte revealed. "When I first heard that our movie was getting "deleted," I hadn't seen it yet. So I was thinking what everyone else must've been thinking: this thing must be a hunk of junk. But then I saw it. And it's incredible."

To the cast and crew of Coyote vs Acme… pic.twitter.com/UdttuEs9J7 — Will Forte (@OrvilleIV) February 29, 2024

"Super funny throughout, visually stunning, sweet, sincere, and emotionally resonate in a very earned way," he described. "As the credits rolled, I just sat there thinking how lucky I was to be a part of something so special. That quickly turn into confusion and frustration. This was the movie they're not going to release?"

"Look, when it comes to Hollywood business stuff, I don't know shit about shit. Even when a movie test very well (like ours), there's no guarantee that it's going to be a hit. And at the end of the day, the people who paid for this movie can obviously do whatever they want with it. It doesn't mean I have to like it (I fucking hate it). Or agree with it. And it does it mean that this movies anything less than magnificent," the actor continued. "You would be so proud of it – – a movie that should be seen, but won't. Please know that all the years and years of hard work, dedication and love that you put into this movie shows and every frame. That's all folks, Will Forte."

Warner Bros. Projects Being Shelved

(Photo: Warner Bros Discovery)

Warner Bros. Discovery has shuttered a number of projects before Coyote vs Acme. Both Scoob! Holiday Haunt and Batgirl have found themselves shelved in recent years. During David Zaslav's tenure as CEO of the company their number one priority has been getting costs down. But, creatives and fans alike lament that this has to come at the expense of so many hard-working people. Warner Bros. Discovery issued a statement that these decisions won't change. Zaslav was quoted as saying, "Let me be clear, we did not get rid of any show that was helping us."

"The decision to not release Batgirl reflects our leadership's strategic shift as it relates to the DC universe and HBO Max," a Warner Bros. spokesperson said as fan outcry surfaced after Batgirl. "Leslie Grace is an incredibly talented actor and this decision is not a reflection of her performance. We are incredibly grateful to the filmmakers of Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt and their respective casts and we hope to collaborate with everyone again in the near future."

