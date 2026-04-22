Coyote vs. Acme Trailer Finally Reveals Once-Cancelled Looney Tunes Movie

Considering how long the Looney Tunes have been around, it’s perhaps surprising that there have only been a handful of original feature films starring the legendary cartoon characters (several compilations of the old shorts played theatrically from 1975-1991). But that’s what made Coyote vs. Acme, a movie about Wile E. Coyote suing the Acme Corporation after years of misfortune, such an exciting prospect. It as a legal comedy with a premise that felt hilarious and fresh, which is why so many people were disappointed when Warner Bros. decided to scrap the completed movie in an effort to get a tax write-off. Fortunately, Coyote vs. Acme was saved by Ketchup Entertainment, and it’s finally hitting theaters this summer.

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Now, Looney Tunes fans have been treated to the first Coyote vs. Acme trailer. Watch it in the space below:

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Coyote vs. Acme Trailer Proves the Film Was Worth Saving

When Warner Bros. made its extremely controversial decision to scrap Coyote vs. Acme, it sparked a passionate campaign to save the film. Not only did the creative team deserve to have its work shared with the world, the general feeling was that this project had the potential to be something special. Building on the decades-long history of the Looney Tunes, industry professionals who had seen the finished film (such as Phil Lord and Chris Miller) had nothing but praise for Coyote vs. Acme, considering it to be a charming and fun riff on the franchise. Now that the first trailer is out, general audiences can see for themselves that Coyote vs. Acme promises to be a memorable movie.

The biggest takeaway from the preview is that Coyote vs. Acme does an excellent job of capturing the classic Looney Tunes spirit. Wile E. Coyote’s failed attempts to catch the Road Runner are very reminiscent of the original cartoons, blending that legendary style and tone with gorgeous modern animation. That approach is consistent throughout the trailer, even as the action transitions to the real world with the live-action/animation hybrid. The footage is chock full of all the zany Looney Tunes hijinks one would expect from a film like this (such as Porky Pig being swept away by a wrecking ball). It’s clear this was a passion project for director Dave Green and Co.

Another interesting detail is how the other Looney Tunes characters fit into the narrative. Foghorn Leghorn seems to be positioned as an antagonistic figure, putting pressure on Acme’s lawyer Buddy Crane (John Cena) during what will surely be a high-profile case. Meanwhile, Bugs Bunny gets a hero moment at the end of the trailer; it’s possible Wile E. Coyote and his legal team (led by Will Forte’s Kevin Avery) seek him out for help. There’s a moment in the trailer where Kevin and his crew express dismay at having “nothing,” suggesting the case isn’t going particularly well for them. Perhaps Bugs supplies a critical piece of dirt on Acme to give Wile E. Coyote an edge in court.

The Looney Tunes have been around for a long time, but just last year (when it had its wide release), The Day the Earth Blew Up proved it’s still possible to do something fun and inventive with these characters. That film was an entertaining spin on 1950s sci-fi movies, envisioning a scenario where Daffy Duck and Porky Pig have to save the world from an alien invasion. It was praised for harkening back to the spirit of the classic cartoons while putting a modern twist on things, so hopefully Coyote vs. Acme can do the same when it finally opens this summer.

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