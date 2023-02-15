Creed III Final Trailer Released

In the Creed franchise, Michael B. Jordan's character has taken on a number of intimidating challengers, but in the upcoming Creed III, he might be facing his biggest fight yet, as teased in a final trailer for the highly anticipated third film. While Creed II saw Jordan's Creed having a showdown with the son of the man who killed his father, Creed III will see him colliding with a figure from his past, with Jonathan Majors playing a former friend, forcing Creed to reckon with his past in more ways than one. Check out the final trailer for Creed III below before it lands in theaters on March 3rd.

The new film is described, "After dominating the boxing world, Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) has been thriving in both his career and family life. When a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, Damian (Jonathan Majors), resurfaces after serving a long sentence in prison, he is eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring. The face-off between former friends is more than just a fight. To settle the score, Adonis must put his future on the line to battle Damian -- a fighter who has nothing to lose. Creed III is the third installment in the successful franchise and is Michael B. Jordan's directorial debut."

Also starring in the film are Tessa Thompson, Wood Harris, Mila Davis-Kent, Florian Munteanu, and Phylicia Rashad.

While this upcoming film marks Jordan's directing debut, the sequel also marks another first for the franchise, as it's the first installment in the Rocky franchise to not feature Sylvester Stallone in any capacity.

"That's a regretful situation because I know what it could have been," Stallone previously shared with The Hollywood Reporter in regard to his absence. "It was taken in a direction that is quite different than I would've taken it. It's a different philosophy — Irwin Winkler's and Michael B. Jordan's. I wish them well, but I'm much more of a sentimentalist. I like my heroes getting beat up, but I just don't want them going into that dark space. I just feel people have enough darkness."

While the new film brings Stallone's tenure to a seeming end, it doesn't look to be the end of the franchise by any means. When speaking with IGN, Jordan claimed that a Creed 4 was "for sure" a thing to look out for, while adding, "I just want to expand the Creed-verse within reason. But definitely expect other things around Creed for sure."

Creed III hits theaters on March 3rd.

