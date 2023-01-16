Critics Choice Awards 2023: Best Picture Winner Revealed

Everything Everywhere All at Once seems to be winning everything, everywhere, all at once. The A24 multiversal dramedy led the film category at the 2023 Critics' Choice Awards with 14 nominations, including Best Picture and acting awards for Golden Globe-winning co-stars Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan. At Sunday's 28th annual Critics' Choice Awards — honoring the year's best in film and television as voted by critics — Everything Everywhere took home awards in the following categories: Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor for Quan's role as Waymond Wang/Alpha Waymond, Best Editing, and Best Original Screenplay and Best Directing for directing duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert.

Everything Everywhere All at Once won Best Picture, beating out the biggest blockbusters of 2022 — James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water and Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick — and critical darlings The Banshees of Inisherin, The Fabelmans, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, and Tár. Other Best Picture nominees included the Austin Butler-starring Elvis, Women Talking, Babylon, and international hit RRR.

At 95% "certified fresh" on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, Everything Everywhere All at Once is among the best-reviewed movies of 2022. The Critics' Choice Award for Best Picture is the latest accolade for Everything Everywhere, which dominated the top categories at the Hollywood Critics Association and won two Golden Globes.

It next competes at the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023, earning nominations for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a leading role for Yeoh, Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for Quan, Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu, and Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

How to Watch Everything Everywhere All at Once



Everything Everywhere All at Once is available to stream now on Showtime on Paramount+. The film is also available for digital download from retailers Amazon Video, YouTube, Google Play Store, Vudu, and Apple TV+.

What Is Everything Everywhere All at Once About?

When an interdimensional rupture threatens to unravel reality, the fate of the world is suddenly in the hands of a most unlikely hero: an overwhelmed immigrant mother (Michelle Yeoh). Directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, collectively known as Daniels, Everything Everywhere All at Once stars Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr., James Hong, and Jamie Lee Curtis.