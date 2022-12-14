Critic Choice Awards 2023 Nominees Include Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, The Batman and more
The 2023 Critics Choice Awards nominees have been announced, and both Marvel and DC are getting recognition this year! Marvel Studios got nominations in six different categories for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, including Best Supporting Actress (Angela Bassett), Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Hair and Makeup, Best Visual Effects, and Best Song (Rihanna's "Life Me Up"). DC got in the mix with three nominations for The Batman (Best Hair and Makeup, Best Visual Effects, and Best Score).
Marvel is clearly reaping some big critical and awards season from Black Panther 2, which also received 2 Golden Globes nominations for Angela Bassett and "Life Me Up". DC and Warner Bros. are just lucky to be on the board, given how poorly they delivered on their 2022 slate for the DC Universe franchise. WB had a full Super Bowl and hyping four 2022 releases (The Batman, Black Adam, The Flash, Aquaman 2), only to move two of those films to 2023; The Batman and Black Adam both failed to earn a billion dollars (with Black Adam arguably flopping), while off-screen there was a mountain of drama with actors (Ezra Miller), directors (Patty Jenkins), and an entire regime change with the Warner Bros. Discovery merger and launch of the new DC Studios.
As for the rest of the Critic's Choice Awards 2023: Michelle Yeoh's Everything Everywhere All at Once was the clear favorite with fourteen nominations; Stephen Spielberg's The Fablemans got 11 noms; the sequel Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery got 6 noms; crowd pleasers Avatar 2 and Top Gun: Marverick each got 6, and your typical Oscar-bait films were all recognized (Tár, The Whale, White Noise, Women Talking, The Woman King, Elvis, Babylon).
Here's the list of the Marvel and DC nominations for the 2023 Critic's Choice Awards:
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
- Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Jessie Buckley – Women Talking
- Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Janelle Monáe – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
- Hannah Beachler, Lisa K. Sessions – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Rick Carter, Karen O'Hara – The Fabelmans
- Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, Vanessa Cole – Avatar: The Way of Water
- Jason Kisvarday, Kelsi Ephraim – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn – Elvis
- Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino – Babylon
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
- Ruth E. Carter – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Jenny Eagan – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Shirley Kurata – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Catherine Martin – Elvis
- Gersha Phillips – The Woman King
- Mary Zophres – Babylon
BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP
- Babylon
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Whale
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- RRR
- Top Gun: Maverick
BEST SONG
- Carolina – Where the Crawdads Sing
- Ciao Papa – Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
- Hold My Hand – Top Gun: Maverick
- Lift Me Up – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Naatu Naatu – RRR
- New Body Rhumba – White Noise
BEST SCORE
- Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
- Michael Giacchino – The Batman
- Hildur Guðnadóttir – Tár
- Hildur Guðnadóttir – Women Talking
- Justin Hurwitz – Babylon
- John Williams – The Fabelmans