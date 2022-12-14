Critic Choice Awards 2023 Nominees Include Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, The Batman and more

The 2023 Critics Choice Awards nominees have been announced, and both Marvel and DC are getting recognition this year! Marvel Studios got nominations in six different categories for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, including Best Supporting Actress (Angela Bassett), Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Hair and Makeup, Best Visual Effects, and Best Song (Rihanna's "Life Me Up"). DC got in the mix with three nominations for The Batman (Best Hair and Makeup, Best Visual Effects, and Best Score).

Marvel is clearly reaping some big critical and awards season from Black Panther 2, which also received 2 Golden Globes nominations for Angela Bassett and "Life Me Up". DC and Warner Bros. are just lucky to be on the board, given how poorly they delivered on their 2022 slate for the DC Universe franchise. WB had a full Super Bowl and hyping four 2022 releases (The Batman, Black Adam, The Flash, Aquaman 2), only to move two of those films to 2023; The Batman and Black Adam both failed to earn a billion dollars (with Black Adam arguably flopping), while off-screen there was a mountain of drama with actors (Ezra Miller), directors (Patty Jenkins), and an entire regime change with the Warner Bros. Discovery merger and launch of the new DC Studios.

As for the rest of the Critic's Choice Awards 2023: Michelle Yeoh's Everything Everywhere All at Once was the clear favorite with fourteen nominations; Stephen Spielberg's The Fablemans got 11 noms; the sequel Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery got 6 noms; crowd pleasers Avatar 2 and Top Gun: Marverick each got 6, and your typical Oscar-bait films were all recognized (Tár, The Whale, White Noise, Women Talking, The Woman King, Elvis, Babylon).

Here's the list of the Marvel and DC nominations for the 2023 Critic's Choice Awards:

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Jessie Buckley – Women Talking

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Janelle Monáe – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Hannah Beachler, Lisa K. Sessions – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Rick Carter, Karen O'Hara – The Fabelmans

Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, Vanessa Cole – Avatar: The Way of Water

Jason Kisvarday, Kelsi Ephraim – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn – Elvis

Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino – Babylon

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Ruth E. Carter – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Jenny Eagan – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Shirley Kurata – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Catherine Martin – Elvis

Gersha Phillips – The Woman King

Mary Zophres – Babylon

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

Babylon

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Whale

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Everything Everywhere All at Once

RRR

Top Gun: Maverick

BEST SONG

Carolina – Where the Crawdads Sing

Ciao Papa – Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Hold My Hand – Top Gun: Maverick

Lift Me Up – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Naatu Naatu – RRR

New Body Rhumba – White Noise

BEST SCORE