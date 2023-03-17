Critics Choice Super Awards 2023: The Batman Wins Best Movie, The Boys Best TV Series
Today, the Critics Choice Awards finally revealed the winners of their third annual awards ceremony, which included big wins for both DC and Marvel. Amazon Prime also got a huge win for one of their hit series, with The Boys winning Best Superhero Series. On the DC front, The Batman won best superhero movie, with Colin Farrell winning best actor in a superhero movie. Angela Bassett may not have won at the Academy Awards, but she won big at the 2023 Critics Choice Super Awards. Bassett won Best Actress in a Superhero Movie for her performance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, while She-Hulk's Tatiana Maslany took home Best Actress in a Superhero Series.
You can check out the full winners list below (via THR):
BEST ACTION MOVIE
Bullet Train
RRR
Top Gun: Maverick (WINNER)
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
The Woman King
BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION MOVIE
Nicolas Cage – The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
Ram Charan – RRR
Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick (WINNER)
Brad Pitt – Bullet Train
N.T. Rama Rao Jr. – RRR
BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION MOVIE
Sandra Bullock – The Lost City
Jennifer Connelly – Top Gun: Maverick
Viola Davis – The Woman King (WINNER)
Joey King – Bullet Train
Joey King – The Princess
BEST SUPERHERO MOVIE
The Batman (WINNER)
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
DC League of Super-Pets
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Thor: Love and Thunder
BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE
Benedict Cumberbatch – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Paul Dano – The Batman
Colin Farrell – The Batman (WINNER)
Tenoch Huerta – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Robert Pattinson – The Batman
BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE
Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (WINNER)
Zoë Kravitz – The Batman
Elizabeth Olsen – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Natalie Portman – Thor: Love and Thunder
Letitia Wright – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
BEST HORROR MOVIE
Barbarian (WINNER)
The Black Phone
Pearl
Smile
Speak No Evil
X
BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR MOVIE
Ethan Hawke – The Black Phone
Fedja van Huêt – Speak No Evil
Ralph Fiennes – The Menu (WINNER)
Rory Kinnear – Men
Justin Long – Barbarian
BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR MOVIE
Jessie Buckley – Men
Aisha Dee – Sissy
Anna Diop – Nanny
Mia Goth – Pearl (WINNER)
Rebecca Hall – Resurrection
BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE
Avatar: The Way of Water
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Nope
The Northman
Prey
BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE
Colin Farrell – After Yang
Daniel Kaluuya – Nope
Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)
Ryan Reynolds – The Adam Project
Alexander Skarsgård – The Northman
BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE
Karen Gillan – Dual
Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Amber Midthunder – Prey
Keke Palmer – Nope
Zoe Saldana – Avatar: The Way of Water
Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)
BEST VILLAIN IN A MOVIE
Paul Dano – The Batman
Mia Goth – Pearl (WINNER)
Tenoch Huerta – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Joey King – Bullet Train
Elizabeth Olsen – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Mark Rylance – Bones and All
BEST ACTION SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE
9-1-1
Cobra Kai (WINNER)
Kung Fu
Reacher
Tulsa King
Vikings: Valhalla
BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE
Kevin Costner – Yellowstone (WINNER)
John Krasinski – Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan
Ralph Macchio – Cobra Kai
Alan Ritchson – Reacher
Sylvester Stallone – Tulsa King
William Zabka – Cobra Kai
BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE
Angela Bassett – 9-1-1
Queen Latifah – The Equalizer
Olivia Liang – Kung Fu
Katherine McNamara – Walker: Independence
Helen Mirren – 1923 (WINNER)
Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone
BEST SUPERHERO SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE
The Boys (WINNER)
Doom Patrol
Ms. Marvel
Peacemaker
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
Werewolf by Night
BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE
John Cena – Peacemaker
Brendan Fraser – Doom Patrol
Grant Gustin – The Flash
Oscar Isaac – Moon Knight
Elliot Page – The Umbrella Academy
Antony Starr – The Boys (WINNER)
BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE
Danielle Brooks – Peacemaker
Michelle Gomez – Doom Patrol
Caity Lotz – Legends of Tomorrow
Tatiana Maslany – She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (WINNER)
Erin Moriarty – The Boys
Iman Vellani – Ms. Marvel
BEST HORROR SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE
Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire
Chucky
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Evil
The Walking Dead
Wednesday (WINNER)
What We Do in the Shadows
BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE
Jacob Anderson – Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire
Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows
Mike Colter – Evil
Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows
Evan Peters – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (WINNER)
Sam Reid – Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire
BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE
Jennifer Coolidge – The Watcher
Natasia Demetriou – What We Do in the Shadows
Katja Herbers – Evil
Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Jenna Ortega – Wednesday (WINNER)
Christina Ricci – Wednesday
BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE
Andor (WINNER – TIE)
For All Mankind
House of the Dragon
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
Stranger Things (WINNER – TIE)
BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE
Chiwetel Ejiofor – The Man Who Fell to Earth
Samuel L. Jackson – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey
Diego Luna – Andor
Anson Mount – Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
Adam Scott – Severance (WINNER)
Matt Smith – House of the Dragon
BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE
Milly Alcock – House of the Dragon
Patricia Arquette – Severance (WINNER)
Morfydd Clark – The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Moses Ingram – Obi-Wan Kenobi
Fiona Shaw – Andor
Sissy Spacek – Night Sky
BEST VILLAIN IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE
Ethan Hawke – Moon Knight
Brad Dourif – Chucky
Matt Smith – House of the Dragon
Hayden Christensen – Obi-Wan Kenobi
Antony Starr – The Boys (WINNER)
Michael Emerson – Evil
Jamie Campbell Bower – Stranger Things
Harriet Sansom Harris – Werewolf By Night
When Will The Batman– Part II Be Released?
The Batman– Part II was officially announced when Gunn and Safran revealed their DC Studios slate along with the films release date. Reeves previously discussed his future plans for the character.
"It's very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale," Reeves said. "It's told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it's going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional. It's more Batman in his detective mode than we've seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He's supposed to be the world's greatest detective, and that's not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I'd love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it's going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation."
The Boys Season 4 is expected to hit Amazon Prime Video later this year and The Batman: Part II is scheduled to open in theaters on October 3, 2025.
What do you think about their wins? Did you like The Batman and the most recent season of The Boys? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!0comments