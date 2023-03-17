Critics Choice Super Awards 2023: The Batman Wins Best Movie, The Boys Best TV Series

Today, the Critics Choice Awards finally revealed the winners of their third annual awards ceremony, which included big wins for both DC and Marvel. Amazon Prime also got a huge win for one of their hit series, with The Boys winning Best Superhero Series. On the DC front, The Batman won best superhero movie, with Colin Farrell winning best actor in a superhero movie. Angela Bassett may not have won at the Academy Awards, but she won big at the 2023 Critics Choice Super Awards. Bassett won Best Actress in a Superhero Movie for her performance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, while She-Hulk's Tatiana Maslany took home Best Actress in a Superhero Series.

You can check out the full winners list below (via THR):

BEST ACTION MOVIE

Bullet Train

RRR

Top Gun: Maverick (WINNER)

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

The Woman King

BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION MOVIE

Nicolas Cage – The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Ram Charan – RRR

Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick (WINNER)

Brad Pitt – Bullet Train

N.T. Rama Rao Jr. – RRR

BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION MOVIE

Sandra Bullock – The Lost City

Jennifer Connelly – Top Gun: Maverick

Viola Davis – The Woman King (WINNER)

Joey King – Bullet Train

Joey King – The Princess

BEST SUPERHERO MOVIE

The Batman (WINNER)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

DC League of Super-Pets

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Thor: Love and Thunder

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE

Benedict Cumberbatch – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Paul Dano – The Batman

Colin Farrell – The Batman (WINNER)

Tenoch Huerta – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Robert Pattinson – The Batman

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (WINNER)

Zoë Kravitz – The Batman

Elizabeth Olsen – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Natalie Portman – Thor: Love and Thunder

Letitia Wright – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

BEST HORROR MOVIE

Barbarian (WINNER)

The Black Phone

Pearl

Smile

Speak No Evil

X

BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR MOVIE

Ethan Hawke – The Black Phone

Fedja van Huêt – Speak No Evil

Ralph Fiennes – The Menu (WINNER)

Rory Kinnear – Men

Justin Long – Barbarian

BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR MOVIE

Jessie Buckley – Men

Aisha Dee – Sissy

Anna Diop – Nanny

Mia Goth – Pearl (WINNER)

Rebecca Hall – Resurrection

BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

Avatar: The Way of Water

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Nope

The Northman

Prey

BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

Colin Farrell – After Yang

Daniel Kaluuya – Nope

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)

Ryan Reynolds – The Adam Project

Alexander Skarsgård – The Northman

BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

Karen Gillan – Dual

Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Amber Midthunder – Prey

Keke Palmer – Nope

Zoe Saldana – Avatar: The Way of Water

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)

BEST VILLAIN IN A MOVIE

Paul Dano – The Batman

Mia Goth – Pearl (WINNER)

Tenoch Huerta – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Joey King – Bullet Train

Elizabeth Olsen – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Mark Rylance – Bones and All

BEST ACTION SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

9-1-1

Cobra Kai (WINNER)

Kung Fu

Reacher

Tulsa King

Vikings: Valhalla

BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Kevin Costner – Yellowstone (WINNER)

John Krasinski – Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan

Ralph Macchio – Cobra Kai

Alan Ritchson – Reacher

Sylvester Stallone – Tulsa King

William Zabka – Cobra Kai

BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Angela Bassett – 9-1-1

Queen Latifah – The Equalizer

Olivia Liang – Kung Fu

Katherine McNamara – Walker: Independence

Helen Mirren – 1923 (WINNER)

Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone

BEST SUPERHERO SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

The Boys (WINNER)

Doom Patrol

Ms. Marvel

Peacemaker

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Werewolf by Night

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

John Cena – Peacemaker

Brendan Fraser – Doom Patrol

Grant Gustin – The Flash

Oscar Isaac – Moon Knight

Elliot Page – The Umbrella Academy

Antony Starr – The Boys (WINNER)

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Danielle Brooks – Peacemaker

Michelle Gomez – Doom Patrol

Caity Lotz – Legends of Tomorrow

Tatiana Maslany – She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (WINNER)

Erin Moriarty – The Boys

Iman Vellani – Ms. Marvel

BEST HORROR SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire

Chucky

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Evil

The Walking Dead

Wednesday (WINNER)

What We Do in the Shadows

BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Jacob Anderson – Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire

Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows

Mike Colter – Evil

Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows

Evan Peters – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (WINNER)

Sam Reid – Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire

BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Jennifer Coolidge – The Watcher

Natasia Demetriou – What We Do in the Shadows

Katja Herbers – Evil

Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Jenna Ortega – Wednesday (WINNER)

Christina Ricci – Wednesday

BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Andor (WINNER – TIE)

For All Mankind

House of the Dragon

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Stranger Things (WINNER – TIE)

BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Chiwetel Ejiofor – The Man Who Fell to Earth

Samuel L. Jackson – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey

Diego Luna – Andor

Anson Mount – Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Adam Scott – Severance (WINNER)

Matt Smith – House of the Dragon

BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Milly Alcock – House of the Dragon

Patricia Arquette – Severance (WINNER)

Morfydd Clark – The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Moses Ingram – Obi-Wan Kenobi

Fiona Shaw – Andor

Sissy Spacek – Night Sky

BEST VILLAIN IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Ethan Hawke – Moon Knight

Brad Dourif – Chucky

Matt Smith – House of the Dragon

Hayden Christensen – Obi-Wan Kenobi

Antony Starr – The Boys (WINNER)

Michael Emerson – Evil

Jamie Campbell Bower – Stranger Things

Harriet Sansom Harris – Werewolf By Night

When Will The Batman– Part II Be Released?



The Batman– Part II was officially announced when Gunn and Safran revealed their DC Studios slate along with the films release date. Reeves previously discussed his future plans for the character.

"It's very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale," Reeves said. "It's told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it's going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional. It's more Batman in his detective mode than we've seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He's supposed to be the world's greatest detective, and that's not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I'd love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it's going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation."

The Boys Season 4 is expected to hit Amazon Prime Video later this year and The Batman: Part II is scheduled to open in theaters on October 3, 2025.

What do you think about their wins? Did you like The Batman and the most recent season of The Boys? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!