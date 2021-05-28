Cruella: Emma Stone and Emma Thompson Love the Idea of a “Godfather II-Style” Sequel with Glenn Close

✖

Cruella was released this weekend, which means many people are looking back on the other iterations of the iconic Disney villain. Cruella de Vil made her on-screen debut in the animated 101 Dalmatians back in 1961 and was voiced by Betty Lou Gerson. The character was later played by Glenn Close in 1996 in a live-action remake of 101 Dalmatians and the star returned again for the sequel, 102 Dalmatians, in 2000. In the new movie, Emma Stone plays Estella, the younger version of the character coming into her own in the 1970s. During a recent interview with Rotten Tomatoes, the idea was suggested of making a sequel similar to The Godfather Part II, which could see both Stone and Close playing the role again. Both Stone and her Cruella co-star, Emma Thompson, loved the idea.

"I’m writing the letter now. Actually, does anyone got any papers? 'Dear Mr. Disney…' Oh, is he still around? I don’t even know," Thompson joked. "'Please, can we do exactly what was just suggested in this interview?' I’m sending it." The interviewer then pointed out that Thompson is a writer and could write it herself. That caused Stone to reply, “Emma!” And Thompson added, "Oh my god, that’s a really good… okay!" Stone was then asked if she’d be on board if Thompson wrote the movie and Stone replied, “Oh my god, I mean, come on. If Emma Thompson wrote anything…" You can watch the interview in the tweet below:

A Godfather II-style #Cruella sequel with Glenn Close returning? Emma Stone and Emma Thompson are in! pic.twitter.com/Xftg4AFcB0 — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) May 29, 2021

While this is certainly a great idea for a sequel, Close has an idea of her own about returning. "I have a great story to make another Cruella with my Cruella," Close told Variety. "Cruella comes to New York and disappears down the sewers." We'd watch that, too!

Stone also recently spoke with The New York Times and admitted that losing Cruella's signature smoking made the role a little more "difficult."

"That is not allowed in 2021," Stone said when asked about Cruella being a non-smoker in the new movie. "We are not allowed to smoke onscreen in a Disney film. It was difficult to not have that cigarette holder… I was so excited to have that green plume of smoke in there, but it was not possible. I don’t want to promote smoking, but I’m also not trying to promote skinning puppies."

Cruella is now playing in theatres and is available to buy on Disney+ Premier Access.