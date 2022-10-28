Cut Avengers: Endgame Actress Katherine Langford Addresses Marvel Return

Avengers: Endgame gave us the culmination of every film from Marvel Studios' Infinity Saga, and it was epic to say the least. The film follows the events of Avengers: Infinity War five years after Thanos snaps his fingers and decimates half the universe. We got to see Tony Stark and Pepper Potts happily married and they have a daughter named Morgan Stark (Lexi Rabe). The child version of Morgan Stark was played by Rabe, but Katherine Langford was supposed to play an older version of the character in a cut scene from the film. During the cut scene, Tony Stark enters the same realm Thanos saw a young Gamora in when he snapped his finger, but instead of seeing the younger version of his daughter, he sees her fully grown up. Recently, there have been rumors of Morgan Stark having a prominent role in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so fans have been wondering if Langford would be returning as the character. The actress recently did a Q&A on Instagram where she revealed that she doesn't have any answers.

"I don't have an answer, and I couldn't tell you if I did," Langford revealed on Instagram. "Either way, it was an honor being asked to play Morgan. RDJ left an incomparable legacy as Ironman and I love that guy 3000."

During this years San Diego Comic-Con, the studio revealed that they will officially wrap up the new saga with two new Avengers movies, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige seems to think that the multiverse is fine in Jonathan Majors' hands. During the same interview, Feige revealed that the Kang the Conqueror actor is well suited for this role.

"It comes down to the cast and with Jonathan Majors, who I think took over the Hall H stage, you know, in the three minutes he was up there," Feige told us. "It's amazing, and I said to him there's nobody's shoulders I'd rather be putting the multiverse saga on than his. It's really impressive what Jonathan Majors is able to do and all the different incarnations, variants, if you will, of Kang that we will see him do. It's really pretty cool."

"What I love is that he's totally different from Thanos. That he is completely different. That it's not just how about there's a bigger purple guy with a helmet? That's not what Kang is. Kang is a very different type of villain and the fact that he is many, many different characters is what's most exciting and most differentiates him." The Marvel Studios President added.

The most recent Marvel Studios film to hit theaters was Thor: Love and Thunder. The film is being directed by Taika Waititi and will star Chris Hemsworth as the titular character, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star Lord, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. In addition to directing, Waititi will also be reprising his role as Korg. Thor: Love and Thunder is exclusively streaming on Disney+ now!

Would you want to see the actress return to the role? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!