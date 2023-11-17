Daisy Ridley Movie Sometimes I Think About Dying Releases New Trailer

Star Wars' Daisy Ridley is the focus of a brand new movie. Oscilloscope Laboratories just released a new trailer for Sometimes I Think About Dying, an upcoming romantic comedy-drama that is led by Ridley. The film is based on Kevin Armento's 2013 play Killers, and the subsequent 2019 short film Sometimes I Think About Dying that was directed and co-written by Horowitz. It was secretly shot in Astoria, Oregon in 2021.

Sometimes I Think About Dying is directed by Rachel Lambert, with a script from Armento, Stefanie Abel Horowitz, and Katy Wright-Mead. Sometimes I Think About Dying will debut in theaters in January of 2024.

Daisy Ridley stars in the official trailer for her new film #SometimesIThinkAboutDying. Coming soon to theaters. pic.twitter.com/Ubb3aviktc — Fandango (@Fandango) November 14, 2023

What Is Sometimes I Think About Dying About?

In Sometimes I Think About Dying, Fran (Ridley) is a socially awkward office worker who spends most of her time in isolation and daydreams of her own death, when a new colleague pricks the bubble of her own isolation.

In addition to Ridley, the ensemble cast of Sometimes I Think About Dying will also include Dave Merheje as Robert, Parvesh Cheena as Garrett, Marcia DeBonis as Carol, Meg Stalter as Isobel, Brittany O'Grady as Sophie, Bree Elrod as Amelia, Lauren Beveridge as Tellulah, Ayanna Berkshire as Emma, Sean Tarjyoto as Sean, Jeb Berrier as Doug, Rich Hinz as Rich, and June Eisler as June.

Will Daisy Ridley Return to Star Wars?

The next Star Wars blockbuster is expected to be the currently-untitled movie from Ms. Marvel director Sharmeed Obaid-Chinoy, which will see the return of Ridley as Rey. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Damon Lindelof and Britt-Gibson had both departed the project, with Peaky Blinders' Stephen Knight brought on to rewrite the script. Lindelof and Britt-Gibson's version of the film would have reportedly been set sixty years after Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and followed a much older version of Rey.

"I will just say, that for reasons that I can't get into on this Sunday morning, on this day, the degree of difficulty is extremely, extremely, extremely high. If it can't be great, it shouldn't exist," Lindelof recently admitted to /Film about his project. "That's all I'll say, because I have the same association with it as you do, which is, it's the first movie I saw sitting in my dad's lap, four years old, May of '77. I think it's possible that sometimes when you hold something in such high reverence and esteem, you start to get in the kitchen and you just go, 'Maybe I shouldn't be cooking. Maybe I should just be eating.' We'll just leave it at that point."

Sometimes I Think About Dying will be released in theaters on January 26, 2024.