Star Wars: Daisy Ridley Says Decision to Make Rey a Palpatine Was "Above My Pay Grade"

One of the biggest mysteries in the Star Wars sequel trilogy centered around Rey's heritage, a mystery that was given conflicting answers over the course of the films. Star Daisy Ridley recently addressed the ultimate reveal that she was a descendent of Emperor Palpatine, offering a relatively diplomatic answer in that there were advantages to various explanations of her character's origins, but that the final decision was out of her hands. While it's possible that Ridley is intentionally trying to skirt any controversial statements, it's also possible she genuinely does appreciate both storytelling avenues, regardless of what backlash on social media might have to say on the matter.

"Well, [Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker director] J.J. [Abrams] was the one who was like, she is of no one, so it wasn't just The Last Jedi where that was the message," Ridley detailed to Rolling Stone. "What was interesting about the last one, for me, was that you can be a hero and not come from anywhere or you can be a hero and come from literally the worst person in the universe. You're not your parents, you're not your grandparents, you're not your bloodline, and you're not the generations before you. So, I always was like, sure. But it's beyond my pay grade. I say the words, do the thing. I do love the version of, you can be anyone you want to be, but I also love the version where you can rectify wrongs and can't help what you're born into."

Despite The Rise of Skywalker seemingly being the end of the journey for various characters, the sprawling nature of the galaxy far, far away still has fans wondering if there are more adventures in store for the figures introduced in that trilogy. Given the storytelling potential surrounding Rey's future adventures, audiences have wondered if Ridley could ever return fo the franchise, which is a notion she doesn't seem to be ruling out.

"I mean, I'm open to a phone call," the actor confirmed to IMDb about a possible return. "I'm looking for employment!"

Understandably, it would be easy to see why Ridley would want a break from the franchise after filming the trilogy concluded, but her memories of the experience seem to be positive, making a reprise of Rey at least seem more likely than the return of other sequel characters.

