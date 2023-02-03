Star Wars: Daisy Ridley Thinks a Return as Rey Would Be "Amazing"

Lucasfilm has been having a bit of a renaissance with their Star Wars shows on Disney+ and seems to have gone back to the drawing board with their film projects. Some of the series that they've released so far are The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Andor, with some of them having been received fairly well. But, their recent films have been given the opposite treatment like Star Wars: The Last Skywalker. The Rise of Skywalker star Daisy Ridley has moved on from the franchise and appeared in several films since then, but it seems that she would return to the Galaxy far, far away. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ridley opened up about how she originally felt like she was going to screw up Star Wars and that it would be amazing if Rey Palpatine returned.

"On the third film [Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker], I was very present. On the first two, I was like, 'Oh my God, they've chosen the wrong person. Oh my God, I'm gonna screw it all up. Oh my God, oh my God.' And then by the third one, I had little time to pause. I still had moments of feeling like, 'Oh my God, am I terrible?' But I also knew that I worked really hard and that I was in a very safe environment with a lot of people that I already knew," Ridley revealed. "So I felt very comfortable, and I really made an effort to be present every day. And it was my favorite filming experience for that reason because I was really taking in everything, and none of the joy and excitement had gone. So I felt like I could breathe a little easier. I mean, I loved all of them, but it was nice to really be in my body for that last filming experience.

"Honestly, I have no idea. I feel like Rey's story ended in a wonderful way with the last film [Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker]. It's already been an insane three years since that film came out. I feel like quite a different person. We've all gone through a massive change in the last three years, with lots of crazy things happening. So I really don't know if there are plans. I just don't know. But ultimately, I loved my experience, I loved what I got to do and I love the people I got to work with. So, should that happen again, even once, amazing. Because the dream is to really be around nice people that make you feel good and feel heard while you do good work." Ridley added.

Andor is the most recent Star Wars series to hit Disney+. Diego Luna returns as one of the most interesting characters in the Star Wars universe, Cassian Andor. Back in May, ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis got the chance to speak with Andor'sleading man during Star Wars Celebration, and he reveals that after watching Andor you won't believe that Rouge One: A Star Wars Story was possible.

"The only thing I can say is you're going to see where he was five years before Rogue One, and you're not going to believe Rogue One was possible," Luna told us. "That's the idea, to see a transformation and an awakening. I can't tell you how that will be represented, you'll have to wait until the 31st of August. But it is about that, and it's about how much we're all capable of changing and transforming, and that's the beauty of storytelling. Not many times you start knowing the end, here you know what happens. It's not about, like, 'Oh this happened!' No, no, it's how it happened that matters. It's about the little details and what's in between lines and every layer of the character. Even though we are on a very epic kind of show and a huge spy adventure show, we're going to have time for intimacy. You're going to go deep into the character and the people around him. It's going to be interesting, I think, and it's going to be dark and fun and different from what you see out there now."

