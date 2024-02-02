New Daisy Ridley Movie Moves From Disney+ to Theatrical Release

An upcoming movie led by Star Wars' Daisy Ridley is officially headed to the big screen. On Thursday, reports revealed that Young Woman and the Sea, an upcoming biopic starring Ridley, has secured a limited theatrical release. Young Woman and the Sea was originally set to debut only on Disney+, but will now premiere in select theaters on May 31st, followed by a premiere on Disney+ at a later date.

Reports state that Young Woman and the Sea scored very well in test screenings. Young Woman and the Sea is based on the book Young Woman and the Sea: How Trudy Ederle Conquered the English Channel and Inspired the World from Glenn Stout.

What Is Young Woman and the Sea About?

Young Woman and the Sea tells the story of Gertrude Ederle (played by Ridley), an American swimming champion, who first won a gold medal at the 1924 Olympic Games. In 1926, Ederle became the first woman to swim 21 miles across the English Channel.

Young Woman and the Sea is directed by Joachim Rønning, with a script from Jeff Nathanson. The film is produced by Top Gun producer Jerry Bruckheimer, who acquired the rights to Stout's book back in 2015. In addition to Ridley, the cast of Young Woman and the Sea includes Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Stephen Graham, and Christopher Eccleston.

Will Daisy Ridley Return to Star Wars?

One of the next Star Wars blockbusters is expected to be the currently-untitled movie from Ms. Marvel director Sharmeed Obaid-Chinoy, which will see the return of Ridley as Rey. Last year, it was revealed that Damon Lindelof and Britt-Gibson had both departed the project, with Peaky Blinders' Stephen Knight brought on to rewrite the script. Lindelof and Britt-Gibson's version of the film would have reportedly been set sixty years after Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and followed a much older version of Rey.

"I will just say, that for reasons that I can't get into on this Sunday morning, on this day, the degree of difficulty is extremely, extremely, extremely high. If it can't be great, it shouldn't exist," Lindelof recently admitted to /Film about his project. "That's all I'll say, because I have the same association with it as you do, which is, it's the first movie I saw sitting in my dad's lap, four years old, May of '77. I think it's possible that sometimes when you hold something in such high reverence and esteem, you start to get in the kitchen and you just go, 'Maybe I shouldn't be cooking. Maybe I should just be eating.' We'll just leave it at that point."

What do you think of the newest update surrounding Young Woman and the Sea? Will you be checking out the film when it is in its limited theatrical release? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

As mentioned above, Young Woman and the Sea will be released in select theaters on May 31st.