Daisy Ridley Recites Hilarious Fake Star Wars Quotes With Stir Crazy's Josh Horowitz

The past year has reshaped much of our everyday lives. It's turned Zoom into a household utility, it's taught us you can never really wash your hands enough, and it introduced Comedy Central's Stir Crazy to the masses — a virtual series on the network's digital channels hosted by Josh Horowitz. ComicBook.com has your exclusive first look at the show's next episode, featuring Horowitz catching up with Star Wars alumnus Daisy Ridley.

Ridley's hard at work promoting Lionsgates' Chaos Walking, the long-gestating feature she stars in alongside Spider-Man mainstay Tom Holland. In the interview — which you can see in its entirety above — Ridley talks about a potential return to the Star Wars franchise. She even gets to virtually meet Mara Wilson, the star of Ridley's favorite movie ever made, Matilda.

Directed by Doug Liman, Chaos Walking is based on the book The Knife of Never Letting Go by Patrick Ness, who co-wrote the script with writer Christopher Ford. Joining Ridley and Mads Mikkelsen in the film are co-stars Holland (Spider-Man Far From Home, Cherry), Demián Bichir (The Hateful Eight, The Nun), Cynthia Erivo (Bad Times at the El Royale, Widows), Nick Jonas (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle), Kurt Sutter (Sons of Anarchy), and David Oyelowo (Selma, The Cloverfield Paradox).

The film's official synopsis can be found below:

"In the not too distant future, Todd Hewitt (Tom Holland) discovers Viola (Daisy Ridley), a mysterious girl who crash lands on his planet, where all the women have disappeared and the men are afflicted by “the Noise” – a force that puts all their thoughts on display. In this dangerous landscape, Viola’s life is threatened – and as Todd vows to protect her, he will have to discover his own inner power and unlock the planet’s dark secrets."

Walking is set for release on March 5th.