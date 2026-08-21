Before X-Men, the MCU’s Rogue Actress Is Starring in a Horror Movie That’s Everyone’s Worst Nightmare

Marvel fans have been waiting years for the MCU to bring the X-Men fully into the franchise, and finally, it’s officially happening. Around the same time, Sadie Sink’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day character was confirmed to be Jean Grey, and Samara Weaving was confirmed as the MCU’s Emma Frost. There were numerous other heavily rumored casting choices, some of which turned out to be true (Kit Connor as Cyclops), and some of which were proven to be speculation only (Bill Skarsgård as Professor X). For many of these rumors, D23 proved to be the answer. At that massive fan event, several X-Men casting decisions were confirmed, including Adam Driver as Mister Sinister, Christopher Abbott as Professor X, Maya Boyd as Storm, and Inde Navarrette as Rogue.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Many of these names will be quite familiar to MCU fans, such as Adam Driver, who not only played the major villain Kylo Ren in the Star Wars sequel trilogy—a fandom that isn’t identical to Marvel but has plenty of overlap—and has long been rumored to be in talks for myriad Marvel roles. Others might be less familiar, although Navarrette, despite not having many blockbusters in her filmography thus far, will be recognizable to many as Nikki from the smash hit 2025 horror movie Obsession. It also seems that Navarrette’s horror movie days are far from being behind her, as, before X-Men, which , Navarrette will be starring in yet another horror movie, and this one has a premise that most people would agree is a true nightmare.

Invertigo Will See Navarrette Trapped Upside Down on a Rollercoaster

Image Courtesy of Focus Features

As reported by Dread Central, Navarrette’s next movie, Invertigo, will see a group of teenagers sneak onto a rollercoaster before it has officially debuted. As a result of a system failure, the teens will then become trapped on the rollercoaster mid-ride, hanging upside down while hundreds of feet in the air. While it might not be a slasher movie or a supernatural horror, this premise sounds like the absolute perfect story to terrify most viewers, as the fear of being trapped on a rollercoaster is far from a unique one. In fact, Invertigo will presumably draw perfectly upon a fear of rollercoasters and a fear of heights, as most of the action and tension in the movie will presumably be taking place hundreds of feet up. Notably, there may also be a psychological element to the movie, as the description also references buried traumas.

It will be interesting to see Navarrette in this role, but it will arguably be even more interesting to see her transition into the MCU with the role of Rogue. Both Obsession and Invertigo are clearly horror movies, and while X-Men will undoubtedly have its darker elements, this character will surely be a change of pace for the actress. There’s little doubt that she’s up for the role, especially given her performance in Obsession, but it will be interesting to see someone with this specific filmography joining the MCU.