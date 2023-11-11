Damsel Teaser Trailer Reveals Millie Bobby Brown's New Netflix Movie

Netflix has finally revealed a new trailer for Millie Bobby Brown's anticipated new film Damsel, and you can watch it right here! In the film, Brown plays the role of Princess Elodie, who is courted by a prince and set up for what seems like a life of royalty. That all changes when the royal family throws her into a cave with a dragon to repay an ancient debt instead, and as you can see in the trailer, she'll have to battle extreme odds to survive and make it out alive. The first trailer shows Elodie evading the dragon in the dark cave and then climbing through a small passage before attempting to climb up a steep and spiky cliff, setting up the shot we see in the poster.

Later in the trailer, we see some of what occurred before Elodie was in the cave and how the royal family pitched everything initially, and that sets up more shots in the present when Elodie is running from a blast of fire. We then see her pick up a sword and face her enemy, and while we don't get to see the dragon head-on, we do see a creature rising from the depths of the cave. You can watch the full trailer in the video below, and you can find the official description from Netflix below.

"A dutiful damsel agrees to marry a handsome prince, only to find the royal family has recruited her as a sacrifice to repay an ancient debt. Thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon, she must rely on her wits and will to survive."

Damsel is directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo (28 Weeks Later) and is written by Dan Mazeau (Wrath of the Titans). It features a talented cast, including Brown, Angela Bassett (Lady Bamford), Robin Wright, Ray Winstone, Nick Robinson, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Nick Robinson, Brooke Carter, and Olli Ackermann.

Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum are producing under their Roth Kirschenbaum Films production banner. Mille Bobby Brown is also an executive producer on the project alongside Mazeau, Zack Roth, and Chris Castaldi. Orchid Productions Ltd. is also listed as one of the film's production companies.

Brown is staying busy, starting with Stranger Things season 5. Season 5 will be the hit show's final season, and that is slated for sometime in 2024. Brown is also working on a third Enola Holmes film, and sometime next year Brown will join Joe and Anthony Russo on the graphic novel adaptation The Electric State.

As for Stranger Things, Executive Producer Shawn Levy spoke to Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast about the upcoming season. During that conversation, Levy was asked about the possibility of having parts of the season in theaters, and Levy revealed that if he had his way it would have already happened.

"For many years now I've been dying, just as an audience member which is, at the end of the day I'm still a guy sitting in the audience who wants to be delighted. Even when I'm directing I'm thinking about what it would feel like if you're watching it, and that kind of is my roadmap."

"I would love to see, I mean honestly, I would love to see a whole screening series of Stranger Things in theaters, because the brothers are just magnificently cinematic filmmakers and the work that they're doing is clearly as ambitious and well crafted as any movie, and I would love to see us go out with the biggest bang possible. If the theatrical experience can be part of that, that would make me personally super happy," Levy said.

