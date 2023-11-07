Stranger Things Writers Tease First Scene From Season 5

Stranger Things is coming to an end with its upcoming fifth season, and the show's writers are offering a very small tease as to what lies ahead for the heroes of Hawkins. Monday, November 6th, was the annual Stranger Things Day celebration, and it kicked off with a behind-the-scenes look at Stranger Things: The First Shadow. In regards to the series itself — which is on hiatus due to the actors' strike — Monday's activities were mostly limited to recaps and highlights from previous seasons. The official social media account for the Stranger Things writers room, however, made sure to end the day with a glimpse at the future.

The writers shared a picture of the very beginning of the script for Stranger Things Season 5's very first episode. You can take a look below!

Season 5. Chapter 1. Scene 1. pic.twitter.com/TIkf1DNipu — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) November 7, 2023

There's obviously not a lot you can take from this very small snippet of the script, other than it's dark wherever the scene is taking place. This could be in the Upside Down, or perhaps a flashback to events that transpired before the series began. It's impossible to tell, but it does help build excitement for the long-awaited return of Stranger Things.

Stranger Things Prequel On the Way

Stranger Things 5 may still be a ways off, but the story of the Upside Down is getting a new chapter in the meantime. Stranger Things: The First Shadow is a stage play that is set to open in London's West End, telling a story set long before the disappearance of Will Byers and the arrival of Eleven.

The new Stranger Things production is a prequel that is set in Hawkins, Indiana in the late 1950s and chronicles the arrival of Henry Creel. Three of the main characters of the show are young versions of Hopper, Joyce, and Bob.

"We are beyond excited about Stranger Things: The First Shadow," Matt and Ross Duffer said in a statement. "Collaborating with the brilliant Stephen Daldry has been nothing short of inspiring, and Kate Trefry has written a play that is at turns surprising, scary, and heartfelt. You will meet endearing new characters, as well as very familiar ones, on a journey into the past that sets the groundwork for the future of Stranger Things. We're dying to tell you more about the story but won't – it's more fun to discover it for yourself. Can't wait to see you nerds in London!"

"The world and mythology of Stranger Things has enabled a rich and fertile ground for creating an incredible story for the stage," Sonia Friedman added. "The Duffer Brothers have built a huge global following for good reason, and a world-class creative team has built on their boundless imagination to dream up an unbelievably exciting theatrical event for our audiences. Set within the canon of Stranger Things, this new play opens in London, with the West End hosting the only place in the world to experience this new story – for now. I'm thrilled to reunite with my visionary long-term collaborator Stephen Daldry. Together, with our brilliant Netflix partners, we can't wait to welcome Stranger Things fans into theatre, and theatregoers into the realm of Stranger Things."