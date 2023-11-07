Netflix Reveals First Look at Millie Bobby Brown's New Movie Damsel

As the world waits for the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown is headed to a new Netflix franchise. Brown is set to star in and executive produce the fantasy film Damsel, and now we have our first look at what that will entail. A newly-released poster for Damsel, which was released on Tuesday as part of Netflix's Geeked Week event, teases the unique predicament that Brown's character will be in.

In addition to Brown, Damsel will star Angela Bassett (Gunpowder Milkshake, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Robin Wright (Wonder Woman), Ray Winstone (Black Widow), Nick Robinson (Maid), Brooke Carter (The Irregulars), and Shohreh Aghdashloo (X-Men: The Last Stand). The film will be directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo (28 Weeks Later), with a script written by Dan Mazeau (Wrath of the Titans), and reportedly has a budget of around $60-70 million.

(Photo: Netflix)

What Is Damsel About?

In Damsel, a dutiful damsel agrees to marry a handsome prince, only to find the royal family has recruited her as a sacrifice to repay an ancient debt. Thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon, she must rely on her wits and will to survive.

What Are Millie Bobby Brown's Upcoming Projects?

This is one of several projects that Brown has in the works at Netflix, including Joe and Anthony Russo's upcoming movie The Electric State, as well as the young-adult adaptation The Girls I've Been.

The Electric State is set in an alternative future, and it tells the story of a teenage girl (Millie Bobby Brown) who realizes that a strange but sweet robot who comes to her has actually been sent by her missing brother. She and the robot set out to find the brother in an imaginative world of humans mixing with all manner of robots, uncovering a grand conspiracy in the process. In addition to Brown, the film stars Chris Pratt, Ke Huy Quan, Stanley Tucci, Jason Alexander, Brian Cox, Jenny Slate, Giancarlo Esposito, Anthony Mackie, and Billy Bob Thornton.

When Will the Final Season of Stranger Things Premiere?

At the moment, the fifth and final season of Stranger Things is on hold amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA actors' strike. As Brown shared in an interview earlier this year, she has made peace with the prospect of leaving the long-running Netflix series.

"I think I'm ready," Brown said to Women's Wear Daily. "It's been such a huge factor in part of my life but it's like graduating high school, it's like senior year. You're ready to go and blossom and flourish and you're grateful for the time you've had, but it's time to create your own message and live your own life."

What do you think of the first look at Netflix's Damsel? Will you be checking out the upcoming film? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Damsel will be released exclusively on Netflix in 2024.