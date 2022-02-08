Dane DeHaan Cast in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer

The cast for Christopher Nolan’s film, Oppenheimer, continues to take shape. According to Deadline, Dane DeHaan has been cast in the upcoming film. DeHaan’s role in the film has not been revealed, but the actor joins a powerhouse, A-list cast that includes Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr., Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Cillian Murphy, and Josh Hartnett. The film is currently slated for a July 21, 2023, release and it was previously reported that production on Oppenheimer is expected to begin during the first quarter of this year.

Oppenheimer is based on Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin’s Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer. In the film Murphy is set to play the titular Oppenheimer, a theoretical physicist who was the head of the Los Alamos Laboratory and is among those credited as being “the father of the atomic bomb” for his role in the Manhattan Project, the World War II project that developed the first nuclear weapons. The weapons created by the Manhattan Project were used in the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August 1945. Blunt is playing his wife Katherine Vissering Oppenheimer. Pugh is set to play Jean Tatlock, a member of the Communist Party of the United States who had an affair with Oppenheimer, while Safdie will play Edward Teller, a member of the Manhattan Project considered to be the “father of the hydrogen bomb”.

Videos by ComicBook.com

DeHaan previously played the Green Goblin in Andrew Garfield’s Amazing Spider-Man 2. He also previously appeared in the 2012 film Chronicle, 2017’s Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, and more recently Apple’s adaptation of Stephen King’s Lisey’s Story which also starred Julianne Moore.

Oppenheimer will be Nolan’s first since the end of his decades-long relationship with Warner Bros. It has been reported that Nolan’s deal with Universal gives him total creative control of the film, a $100 million budget with an equal amount to be spent on marketing, 20 percent of the first-dollar gross, a guaranteed theatrical window of 100 days, and reportedly a blackout period where the studio will not release any other movies in the three weeks preceding and following Oppenheimer‘s release.

Oppenheimer is set to opening theaters July 21, 2023.

Are you looking forward to Oppenheimer? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.

Photo: Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images