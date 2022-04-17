Daniel Radcliffe is Glad He’s Getting a “Reputation for Being Weird”

It’s been nearly 11 years since Daniel Radcliffe last played Harry Potter, and the actor has had many interesting projects in that time. From playing a gamer with guns bolted to his hands in Guns Akimbo to being a literal corpse in Swiss Army Man, it’s safe to say the actor’s career has gotten a little weird. In fact, he’s about to play the titular role in Weird: The Al Yankovich Story. While promoting his new movie, The Lost City, Radcliffe spoke to Empire and admitted he likes his new reputation.

“I think one of the best things you can do is get a reputation for being weird, or liking weird things. Because weird sort of begets weird, and as soon as you do something like Horns, the guys who make Swiss Army Man are like, ‘Oh, okay, maybe he’s into that.’ And then people see Swiss Army Man, and they’re like, ‘Oh, Guns Akimbo.’ One thing leads to another and it keeps meaning I get to do random crazy stuff, which I’m always very happy with.”

While chatting with Empire, Radcliffe also revealed he wants to direct a film he’s written.

“I’ve got an idea for something that I have written,” Radcliffe shared. “I’m hopefully going to direct. It will be in a couple of years’ time, because the next 18 months at least are pretty much accounted for already.” Radcliffe didn’t go into too much detail about the project, but he did say it will have to do with the entertainment industry. “People always say, ‘Write what you know’. I’ve had a very unrelatable life, so I don’t want to write that,” he shared with a laugh. “But I have found a way of writing something that is kind of connected to the film industry, about that.”

Recently, Radcliffe also spoke to ComicBook.com about his post-Harry Potter career opportunities.

“I think now at this point, I’ve got a reputation for being kind of weird in the things I want to do, which is lovely and weird, but gets weird, which is great,” Radcliffe shared in an exclusive interview. “But generally speaking, I think the way I saw it after Potter was that for every person that did only see me as as one thing, there was somebody out there who was excited by the chance to show me as something else. So, you know, there’s some directors would be like, ‘Oh, he’s only Harry Potter,’ and some directors to be like, ‘Oh, I’d love to reinvent him in a way for the world.’ So, you know, it goes both ways.”

The Lost City is now playing in theaters.