Harry Potter Star Daniel Radcliffe Planning to Direct First Movie

Daniel Radcliffe is known best for playing Harry Potter, but he’s also got many theatre, film, and television credits to his name. Currently, he can be seen on the big screen in The Lost City alongside Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum, and will soon be playing the titular role in Weird: The Al Yankovich Story. Radcliffe has been doing a lot of press for The Lost City recently and revealed in a chat with Empire that he wants to direct a film he’s written.

“I’ve got an idea for something that I have written,” Radcliffe shared. “I’m hopefully going to direct. It will be in a couple of years’ time, because the next 18 months at least are pretty much accounted for already.” Radcliffe didn’t go into too much detail about the project, but he did say it will have to do with the entertainment industry. “People always say, ‘Write what you know’. I’ve had a very unrelatable life, so I don’t want to write that,” he shared with a laugh. “But I have found a way of writing something that is kind of connected to the film industry, about that.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, Radcliffe also spoke to ComicBook.com about his post-Harry Potter career opportunities.

“I think now at this point, I’ve got a reputation for being kind of weird in the things I want to do, which is lovely and weird, but gets weird, which is great,” Radcliffe shared in an exclusive interview. “But generally speaking, I think the way I saw it after Potter was that for every person that did only see me as as one thing, there was somebody out there who was excited by the chance to show me as something else. So, you know, there’s some directors would be like, ‘Oh, he’s only Harry Potter,’ and some directors to be like, ‘Oh, I’d love to reinvent him in a way for the world.’ So, you know, it goes both ways.”

While chatting with ComicBook.com, the actor also addressed getting fan-cast as Wolverine.

“So many times, people come to me like, ‘Hey man, heard the Wolverine news, that’s pretty cool.’ No, I don’t know anything about it. Like, I appreciate that somebody is clearly going like ‘Wolverine’s actually short in the comic books, you should get like a short guy to do it!’” Radcliffe said. “But I don’t see myself, I don’t see them going from Hugh Jackman to me. But who knows? Prove me wrong, Marvel.”

The Lost City is now playing in theaters.