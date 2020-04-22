Marvel Fan Batmanifies the Daredevil Intro

✖

Thanks to an epic teaser shared to Matt Reeves' Vimeo earlier this year, we know what Robert Pattinson will look like as the Caped Crusader. As some instantly pointed after the teaser dropped, the look is awfully similar to that of Marvel's Daredevil, largely thanks in part to the red hue that encapsulates the scene at hand. Now that someone has added the Daredevil intro theme to The Batman teaser, one dedicated Daredevil fan has now reversed the roles. Instead, Michael Giacchino's epic The Batman score has been added to the intro for the hit Netflix show; as it turns out, it's pretty killer. Check the clip out below or by checking out the original Reddit post here.

As you know by now, Daredevil's red suit ended up setting the tone for a dark, brood-worthy live-action show that'd make Batman jealous — so it's only fitting the two characters are being compared by now.

Production on The Batman has been temporarily halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, something that's already shut down most of Hollywood. It's already bumped the Reeves-directed flick from next summer to next October. Either way, Pattinson himself is ready to get back into the saddle to a role he said an instant connection to.

“I felt a connection to it, I don’t know why... I just really wanted it,” Pattinson said in a previous interview. “I love the kind of history of the part. I love every iteration of how it’s been played. It’s a very, very special part and I think it’s been very carefully — I feel like everyone’s really looked after the character and its history and there’s a lot of reverence for it. You can really feel it in the studio. You can’t say no to it and I really wanted to say yes... I think Matt Reeves has got a really good direction for it. I’m very kind of eager to get started on it.”

All three seasons of Marvel's Daredevil are now streaming on Netflix while The Batman has been shifted to October 1, 2021.

