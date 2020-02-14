Daredevil Is Trending Because of Robert Pattinson's Batman Suit Reveal

Marvel-Netflix series Daredevil emerged as a trending topic Thursday after The Batman director Matt Reeves revealed the first look at star Robert Pattinson suited up as the Dark Knight. The camera test footage published by Reeves shows Pattinson bathed in red light to the tune of an ominous new score from composer Michael Giacchino, showing the costumed crime-fighter from the chest up, revealing a leather-looking cowl and tactical armor reminiscent of the Batman: Arkham video game series. But the first footage is bringing to mind the similar-looking titular hero of Daredevil, the since-cancelled Netflix superhero series that opened with a blood-red title sequence.

The similarities were quickly pointed out on Twitter, where both Batman and Daredevil emerged as top trends following Reeves' viral first look. Because it was cancelled by Netflix in December 2018, the "Daredevil" trend had some believing the series was resurrected; others poked fun, including one tweet quipping, "New Daredevil looks great."

Comparing The Batman and Daredevil footage side-by-side, another tweet asks, "Who wore it better? Daredevil or #TheBatman?"