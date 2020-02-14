Batman Suit Reveal Video Gets Daredevil Theme Music in This Fan Edit

DC fans were hit with a whammy of a surprise on Thursday afternoon, when The Batman writer/director Matt Reeves shared the first official look at the film's titular character. The short costume test video, which showcased Robert Pattinson wearing the Batsuit, was accompanied by red lighting and some delightfully moody music from Michael Giacchino. While the teaser gave fans a lot to appreciate on its own, the ambiance of it all has had people drawing comparisons to Marvel's Daredevil. A video originally posted by @cringenameyeet has taken that a step further, adding the opening theme music from Netflix's Daredevil TV series into the video.

The Batman will star Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, with Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and Jeffrey Wright lined up to play Jim Gordon. The film will be directed and co-written by Reeves, who apparently has a unique grasp on how Gotham will come together.

"Matt directing this Batman [is exciting]," Peter Sarsgaard said in a previous interview. "The cast is so awesome. It seems different from other Batman movies to me, just with the cast. There's something about it that has an edge, it's young. To me, just my perception of it, it reminds me of when I was in college, and I went to go see The Pixies play, and looking around and feeling the vibe at a Pixies concert. That's what it felt like to me, a song like 'I Bleed.' That it has the energy and that sort of thing, and isn't so specifically targeted to a very young audience, or a very old audience, but has that power of chaos in it."

“I felt a connection to it, I don’t know why... I just really wanted it.” Pattinson said in a previous interview. “I love the kind of history of the part. I love every iteration of how it’s been played. It’s a very, very special part and I think it’s been very carefully — I feel like everyone’s really looked after the character and its history and there’s a lot of reverence for it. You can really feel it in the studio. You can’t say no to it and I really wanted to say yes... I think Matt Reeves has got a really good direction for it. I’m very kind of eager to get started on it.”

