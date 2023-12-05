Darkman Arrives On 4K Blu-ray With a Limited Edition Steelbook

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Sam Rami's 1990 cult classic film Darkman set the stage for the the director's run on the Spider-Man movie franchise while also serving as a launchpad for the careers of Liam Neeson and Frances McDormand. Along with Tim Burton's Batman which was released the year prior, Darkman is highly influential film in the superhero genre that foreshadowed the era of billion dollar Marvel blockbusters. It's a movie that every superhero fan should have in their Blu-ray collection, and now you can make it happen in 4K Ultra HD.

Darkman is now available to pre-order here on Amazon in 4K UHD with a standard Collector's Edition and a limited edition "Who Is Darkman" SteelBook. Both are slated for release on February 20th, Details on the special features that will be included with the new edition can be found below.

Bonus Content:

4K Restoration from the Original Negative in Dolby Vision Approved by Director Sam Raimi and Director of Photography Bill Pope

Audio Commentary with Filmmaker and Darkman Superfan Josh Ruben

Audio Commentary with Bill Pope

Dissecting Darkman: Interview with Actor Liam Neeson

Interview with Actor Frances McDormand

The Name Is Durant: Interview with Actor Larry Drake

The Face of Revenge: Interview with Makeup Designer Tony Gardner

Henchman Tales: Interviews with Actors Danny Hicks and Dan Bell

Dark Design: Interview with Production Designer Randy Ser and Art Director Philip Dagort

Vintage "Making-Of" Featurette: Interviews with Sam Raimi, Liam Neeson, Frances McDormand and More…

Vintage Interviews with Sam Raimi, Liam Neeson and Frances McDormand

Theatrical Trailer

TV Spots

Still Galleries: Posters & Production Stills, Behind the Scenes, Make-Up Effects and Storyboards

Liam Neeson (Taken) and Oscar® winner* Frances McDormand (Fargo) star in this explosive, action-packed thriller from director Sam Raimi (the Spider-Man trilogy). When the laboratory of Dr. Peyton Westlake (Neeson) is blown up by gangsters, he is burned beyond recognition. Altered by an experimental medical procedure, he assumes alternate identities in his quest for revenge. Colin Friels (Dark City), Larry Drake (Dr. Giggles), Danny Hicks (Evil Dead 2), and Nicholas Worth (Swamp Thing) also star.

Produced on a $14 million budget the film would gross just over $48 million at the global box office. Comics, novels, action figures, and even a video game were created to tie-in to the film which eventually earned two direct-to-video sequels with actor Arnold Vosloo (The Mummy) in the title role.