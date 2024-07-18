Dave Bautista Reveals He’s Sneaking His WWE Finishing Move Into Movies (Exclusive)

Dave Bautista has been sneaking his WWE moves into movies for some time now. ComicBook got the chance to ask him about that fun Easter egg before My Spy The Eternal City hit Prime Video. Over the course of the sequel, Bautista sneaks a Bautista Bomb in there and don’t think we didn’t notice it immediately. The WWE legend talked about including moments like that in his appearances as a nod to longtime fans. Despite acting with some very acclaimed directors, a lot of viewers are still really familiar with the former champion’s time in the squared circle. Bautista still feels quite a bit of affection for those days and finds little ways to acknowledge the WWE fans that helped him get this opportunity to be successful in Hollywood.

“From me? I’m ready for that. I just wanted to put it in. We were working on that fight scene and I was like, ‘Oh man this would be fun.’ And now, it’s kind of become my obsession. I’m trying to squeeze it into every film just because. I don’t know. You know, it’s one of those Easter eggs. I think if I can get it into every film, I will. It’s just a nod to my career. A nod to the fans.” The former WWE Superstar joked about demonstrating its devastating power. But, thankfully our interviewer was spared taking that bump. The entire interview was a lot of fun, just like this return trip to the franchise.

My Spy’s Big Follow-Up Is Out Now!

Bautista is back.

Prime Video has a fresh description for the latest My Spy entry: “The eagerly awaited follow-up to 2020’s action comedy, My Spy The Eternal City reunites a beloved cast led by Dave Bautista and Chloe Coleman in a feel-good family adventure set in some of Europe’s most storied destinations. When Sophie’s (Coleman) high school choir is selected for an Italian tour culminating in a performance for the Pope in Vatican City, JJ (Bautista) sees this as an opportunity to bond with his new stepdaughter, so he volunteers to help chaperone the group through the Venetian canals, across Florence’s renowned bridges and into Rome’s most historic sites.”

“Instead he finds that he and Sophie have become unwitting pawns in a terrorist plot that could end the world as we know it. Returning stars Ken Jeong and Kristen Schaal are joined by Anna Faris, Craig Robinson and Flula Borg in this all-new international action comedy from director Pete Segal (Get Smart, 50 First Dates).”

