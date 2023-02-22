My Spy 2 Adds Anna Faris and Flula Borg to Dave Bautista Sequel

Amazon Prime Video has finally revealed the cast of the sequel to their hit movie My Spy, and it seems like a lot of familiar faces will return. According to Deadline, Prime Video has officially locked in a bunch of the first films cast including Dave Bautista, Chloe Coleman, Kristen Schaal, Ken Jeong, and many more to return for My Spy 2. Alongside the returning cast will be a few new additions as the trade is noting that Anna Faris (Moms, Scary Movie), Flula Borg (The Suicide Squad) and Craig Robinson (Hot Tub Time Machine) will all appear in the sequel. Prime Video has also revealed what the sequel will be called and it's a doozy. My Spy 2 will actually be titled My Spy: The Eternal City.

Not much is currently known about the plot of My Spy: The Eternal City but the film is being described as follows: "A now teenage Sophie convinces JJ to chaperone her school choir trip to Italy where they both unwittingly end up pawns in an international terrorist plot targeting CIA Chief, David Kim and his son, Collin — who also happens to be Sophie's best friend. The STXfilms/Madison Wells Studio production will also have Nicola Correia-Damude (The Boys), Noah Dalton Danby (Titans) and Devere Rogers (Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.) reprising their roles, with Billy Barratt (Invasion) and Taeho K (Colony) coming aboard for new ones."

Previously, Murphy's Multiverse reported that production on the My Spy sequel was set to begin this February and will shoot in South Africa and Italy, with the studio hoping for a late 2023 or early 2024 release date. In the original My Spy, Bautista plays JJ, a CIA operative that finds himself demoted and forced to watch over a young girl, Coleman's 9-year-old Sopie, and her family. Precocious as one can imagine, Sophie works out a deal with JJ to have him teach her to be a spy while keeping his cover a secret.

Since starring in My Spy, Coleman has gone on to appear in films like Gunpowder Milkshake and the Amazon Prime Video TV series Upload. She can next be seen in highly-anticipated movies including Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and Avatar: The Way of Water.

Upon release, My Spy brought in over $7 million at the international box office, which is nothing to sneeze at considering it debuted in July of 2020 amid the height of COVID-19 and long before vaccines would become readily available. Box office numbers for its release in the United States are unavailable, but the film did debut in drive-ins while also streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Though the original My Spy only holds a 48% critical rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the sequel wouldn't be happening if hte studio wasn't certain it would work. The critical consensus reads: "My Spy plugs Dave Bautista into the 'charismatic action star meets cute kid' formula, with generally painless albeit decidedly mediocre results."

