Dave Bautista's My Spy Sequel Being Considered

✖

STX Entertainment and Amazon are considering a sequel for My Spy, the spy comedy starring Dave Bautista. It is expected to reunite the major players from the original film, including director Peter Segal, and stars Dave Bautista and Chloe Coleman. The sequel is not officially on the way but the successful viewership numbers from the release earlier this year has such an effort looking like a winning opportunity. No deals are in place yet. The story of the potential sequel has not yet been revealed and it would likely have to introduce several new threads after the first film wrapped up its story nicely.

"Nine-year-old Sophie catches JJ, a hardened CIA operative, spying on her family during a routine surveillance operation," the synopsis for My Spy reads. "In exchange for not blowing his cover, JJ begrudgingly agrees to show the precocious girl how to become a spy. What at first seems like an easy task soon turns into a battle of wits as Sophie proves you don't need much experience to outsmart a seasoned agent."

My Spy was originally slated to hit theaters in 2020 but the global pandemic which left movie theaters shuddered. With thee release schedule getting more and more crowded and theatrical reopening dates becoming less and less certain, the film pivoted and released on Amazon Prime. It is unclear whether My Spy 2 would follow the same release strategy or pursue a theatrical window before heading to Amazon Prime. The original film ultimately released on June 26, a little more than two months after it was supposed to be released in theaters, with some box office sales coming internationally in countries where theaters were open. It grossed $6 million.

My Spy was written by Jon Hoeber and Eric Hoeber. In addition to Bautista and Coleman, the film stars Kristen Schhaal, Parisa Fitz-Henley, Ken Jeong, and Devere Rogers. The cast for the potential My Spy 2 has yet to be determined or revealed.

This news was first reported by Deadline.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.