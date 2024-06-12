Dave Bautista's My Spy The Eternal City Trailer Released

My Spy The Eternal City debuted a trailer today and Dave Bautista is reunited with Chloe Colman. The world was introduced to JJ and Sophie back in 2020. My Spy made quite an impression on audiences who were streaming the action comedy at home. So, here we are with My Spy The Eternal City as a follow-up. This time, the duo is tracking all over Europe as Bautista's character tries to thwart a terrorist plot. As is par for the course with Pete Segal movies, there's plenty of humor to balance with that action too. The first My Spy was a family adventure that felt good on the palate with everything being so heavy outside. My Spy The Eternal City doubles down on those entertaining familiar vibes. Check out the trailer right here!

Here's what Prime Video has to say about the new My Spy: "The eagerly awaited follow-up to 2020's action comedy, My Spy The Eternal City reunites a beloved cast led by Dave Bautista and Chloe Coleman in a feel-good family adventure set in some of Europe's most storied destinations. When Sophie's (Coleman) high school choir is selected for an Italian tour culminating in a performance for the Pope in Vatican City, JJ (Bautista) sees this as an opportunity to bond with his new stepdaughter, so he volunteers to help chaperone the group through the Venetian canals, across Florence's renowned bridges and into Rome's most historic sites."

"Instead he finds that he and Sophie have become unwitting pawns in a terrorist plot that could end the world as we know it. Returning stars Ken Jeong and Kristen Schaal are joined by Anna Faris, Craig Robinson and Flula Borg in this all-new international action comedy from director Pete Segal (Get Smart, 50 First Dates)."

Dave Bautista Had To Fight For The My Spy Series

Back when the movie was getting set to be released, Bautista's project hit the same 2020 snag that a lot of films did. At risk of not releasing at all, Prime Video stepped in to make My Spy available for streaming. On the Inside of You Podcast with Michael Rosenbaum, the Guardians of the Galaxy star argued that he just wants the comedy to have "a fighting chance." Despite only being available at a few location and streaming, My Spy bought in about $7 million at the box office. That was nothing to sneeze at back when heading to the movie theater brought some serious peril with it.

"I want to know when I'm going back to work. I'm losing opportunities that I had," Bautista told the host. "My film My Spy that should have been released was not obviously able to be released into theaters, and I was really proud of it, because it's a fun film, it's a family film. It's the first film I developed."

During that podcast appearance, he also expressed a desire to be in a romantic comedy with Kristen Schaal. In fact, most of Bautista's acting career, he's been searching for more dramatic roles. Now, they're starting to come through bit-by-bit.

"What I really want to do, I like drama. Just regular old drama," Bautista mused. "Those roles for me are hard to get a hold of, but I'm constantly searching for them. But I'm limited sometimes. Sometimes it's really hard to get people to look outside the box and see someone like myself in those roles."

Are you glad that My Spy is getting another installment?