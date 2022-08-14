Jamie Foxx's Day Shift Tops Netflix Movie Charts

Another weekend, another new original movie taking over the Netflix Top 10. Recent hits like The Gray Man and Purple Hearts have grabbed the top spot on the Netflix charts in the days following their release, and this weekend saw another one of the streamer's new originals soar through the charts. This time, Day Shift is the film conquering its competition on the way to Netflix Top 10 supremacy.

Day Shift, the film that stars Jamie Foxx as a vampire hunter in Los Angeles, was released on Netflix this past Friday. Despite not being too big of a hit with critics, Day Shift has quickly started to click with Netflix subscribers.

Sunday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list shows Day Shift as the most popular movie on all of Netflix, passing the likes of Uncharted and Purple Hearts for the pole position.

You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!