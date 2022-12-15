DC Fans "Devastated" That Henry Cavill is Out Again as Superman
News that has shaken the internet to its core arrived today with James Gunn confirming that Henry Cavill would not be returning as Superman, despite his Black Adam post-credit scene cameo. The Suicide Squad director turned DC Studios Co-CEO confimred the news in a series of tweets, revealing that he and collaborator Peter Safran had a meeting with Cavill and talked with him about other collaborations. Naturally, considering just two months ago the talk of the town was how the Man of Steel star would be suiting up once again, DC fans are having a lot of thoughts about the promise of Cavill's return suddenly being pulled away. Check out what people are saying below.
After news that Cavill would not be returning broke, the actor took to social media to confirm it, writing: "I have just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and it's sad news, everyone. I will, after all, not be returning as Superman. After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn't the easiest, but that's life. The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes. For those who have been by my side through the years....we can mourn for a bit, but then we must remember... Superman is still around. Everything he stands for still exists, and the examples he sets for us are still there! My turn to wear the cape has passed, but what Superman stands for never will. It's been a fun ride with you all, onwards and upwards."
Star-Lord said it best: AAAAAAHhhh
HENRY NOOOOOOOO https://t.co/ue8MPPiSex pic.twitter.com/BN6c4wpXtM— Dr. Tremendous (@THEdrtremendous) December 15, 2022
So hilariously stupid.
Completely fine with both Henry Cavill staying and going as Superman.
But my god, not only having him return and officially address it, but basically running a subliminal marketing campaign around said return, only to fire him 6 weeks later, is so hilariously stupid.— Eric Italiano (@ericitaIiano) December 15, 2022
The man looked incredible
It's to bad Henry Cavill is no longer superman, it feels like they only scratch the surface of what he could do with the character.— Stu Grayson (@stu_dos) December 15, 2022
The man looked incredible as Superman.
devastated
I was so devastated by henry cavill leaving the witcher but now even more devastated he's out on two roles he absolutely loved😞— m. r. santua ━╋ (@saintsbeware) December 15, 2022
It is what it is.
So, Henry Cavill is Superman no more. I'm devastated. He is Superman. But it is what it is. It's not called Show friends, it's called Show business. I'm interested what @JamesGunn and Paul does for DC Studios. Start with a clean slate is great. After the cluster f that the...— Hey Yo (@Gabebigdog) December 15, 2022
"Done with DC"
Absolutely unbelievable, done with DC, good luck#henrycavill pic.twitter.com/xGJfAYu1VN— Kenny Andreason (@kennyalv) December 15, 2022
Just disheartening
Truly tho what a sad sad night and one of the unfortunate eras for a Superman actor . Absolutely just disheartening and just unbelievable, and I can’t believe it happened , but Henry Cavill , u will always be our Superman , and we’ll miss you. pic.twitter.com/3UnzNthWSu— Joe // December mode/Dickkory forever (@JoeFanatic27) December 15, 2022
Hope has officially been lost
Henry Cavill is Superman. He loves the character. He's perfect for the role. The fans love him. I have no idea how they possibly think it's a good idea to not continue with him. Unbelievable. So much untapped potential. Hope has officially been lost pic.twitter.com/zaHIcdAEWX— Pop Academy (@FunkoPopAcademy) December 15, 2022
Still excited
Damn. It sucks we lost Henry Cavill as Superman but I’m super excited to see what James Gunn has cooked up— El Chico Luxury 🏁 (@Marthentic) December 15, 2022
Such an L
Such an L to hear about Henry Cavill. Homie lost Witcher and Superman in the manner of a month.— Johnny Heat (@Johnny_Heat_) December 15, 2022