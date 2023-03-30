DC Fan Art Imagines Nicolas Cage as the Spectre

Nicolas Cage has been talking about possible comic book roles in the near future, and he recently mentioned his want to play the Spectre. Some people have been coming out in support of Cage playing the Spectre, and one even created a cool concept. An artist on Instagram who goes by the handle of @Clements.Ink created a new piece of fan art that shows how Cage could look as the Spectre. In the fan art, we see Cage get the classic Spectre green cloak, and it looks pretty incredible. While Cage isn't in contention for the role, he just might be a good choice if Gunn decides to include the character in the DC Universe.

You can check out the fan art below.

What is the Next Big Film Being Released by DC Studios?

The next big movie the studios has coming out will be Shazam! Fury of the Gods on March 17th. Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line describe the film as follows: "Bestowed with the powers of the gods, Billy Batson and his fellow foster kids are still learning how to juggle teenage life with having adult Super Hero alter-egos. But when the Daughters of Atlas, a vengeful trio of ancient gods, arrive on Earth in search of the magic stolen from them long ago, Billy—aka Shazam—and his family are thrust into a battle for their superpowers, their lives, and the fate of their world."

What's Happening at DC Studios?

Gunn and Safran began their jobs as Co-CEO's of DC Studios last year and it's safe to say that the future of DC is looking bright. When the duo was announced by the new Warner Bros. Discovery boss, they released a statement on their excitement for the job.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

