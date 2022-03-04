✖

DC films could release up to four movies in theaters a year starting in 2022. 2020 has been the year that left theaters sitting unused as the coronavirus pandemic rolled across the world. But, according to a new report from The New York Times says that Warner Media is ready to get the machine back to full capacity. 2021 isn’t looking too great in the short term for theaters having full capacity. A lot of the indications for the coming year hypothesize that May/June are the best possible dates for returning to theaters proper. In markets that have the virus under better control, some theaters have already begun to reopen. But, in the United States, things are a long way from resolved. The government’s deployment and management of a vaccine will probably help, but lingering doubts remain. “The most expensive DC movies (up to four a year, starting in 2022) are designed for release in theaters,” Mr. Hamada told the NYT.

In the meantime, WarnerMedia made a deal to make sure that people at home with Roku’s don’t miss out on the party in 2021. Both parties sounded very excited about the partnership moving forward.

“We believe that all entertainment will be streamed and we are thrilled to partner with HBO Max to bring their incredible library of iconic entertainment brands and blockbuster slate of direct to streaming theatrical releases to the Roku households with more than 100 million people that have made Roku the No. 1 TV streaming platform in America,” Scott Rosenberg, Senior Vice President, Platform Business, Roku said in a statement. “Reaching mutually beneficial agreements where Roku grows together with our partners is how we deliver an exceptional user experience at an incredible value for consumers and we are excited by the opportunity to deepen our longstanding relationship with the team at WarnerMedia.”

“HBO Max is an incredible product with an unparalleled content offering that puts the consumer at the center, and we’re thrilled that Roku users will be able to experience all the great stories HBO Max has to offer,” Tony Goncalves, Chief Revenue Officer, WarnerMedia chimed in. “We’re breaking new ground in the months ahead, and we can’t wait to work with our longtime partners at Roku to build on our past successes and bring HBO Max’s best-in-class quality entertainment to Roku’s large and highly engaged audience.”

