HBO Max Is Finally Coming to Roku

Seven months after HBO Max launched the United States, the popular WarnerMedia streaming service is finally coming to Roku devices. Roku and WarnerMedia have been at odds over a deal for more than half a year, as the leading streaming device producer didn't want to lost the HBO revenue at the launch of HBO Max. TV and movie fans everywhere have been begging the two sides to reach a deal, and the announcement that all of the 2021 Warner Bros. films would premiere on HBO Max likely pushed negotiations over the edge. The tug-of-war is now over, and you'll be able to download HBO Max on Roku devices this week.

The deal was announced by WarnerMedia and Roku on Wednesday afternoon, with Roku support for HBO Max slated to begin on Thursday, December 17th. Unsurprisingly, the announcement comes just over a week before Wonder Woman 1984 is scheduled to debut on the streaming service.

The terms of the deal between the two sides have not been revealed. Fortunately, for folks that simply like watching movies and TV, the terms aren't really relevant. All that matters to most is that they can now watch HBO Max on something other than a phone or computer.

“We believe that all entertainment will be streamed and we are thrilled to partner with HBO Max to bring their incredible library of iconic entertainment brands and blockbuster slate of direct to streaming theatrical releases to the Roku households with more than 100 million people that have made Roku the No. 1 TV streaming platform in America,” said Scott Rosenberg, Senior Vice President, Platform Business, Roku. “Reaching mutually beneficial agreements where Roku grows together with our partners is how we deliver an exceptional user experience at an incredible value for consumers and we are excited by the opportunity to deepen our longstanding relationship with the team at WarnerMedia.”

“HBO Max is an incredible product with an unparalleled content offering that puts the consumer at the center, and we’re thrilled that Roku users will be able to experience all the great stories HBO Max has to offer,” said Tony Goncalves, Chief Revenue Officer, WarnerMedia. “We’re breaking new ground in the months ahead, and we can’t wait to work with our longtime partners at Roku to build on our past successes and bring HBO Max’s best-in-class quality entertainment to Roku’s large and highly engaged audience.”

Are you glad to see HBO Max on Roku? Let us know in the comments!