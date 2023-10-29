Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Movie Release Date Possibly Revealed

The release date for DC's Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earth – Part 1 movie may be revealed. Warner Bros. Discovery and DC announced it would adapt the epic DC crossover event into an animated film at this year's San Diego Comic-Con panel during a panel for the R-rated Justice League: Warworld movie (alongside the announcement of an R-rated, animated Watchmen movie). The studio billed both direct-to-home-media films for release in 2024. If the new listing on Amazon France is to be believed, Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths with be a film in two (or more?) parts, with the first arriving early in the year. More specifically, Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part One is listed as releasing on January 24th.

We still don't know any further details about DC's Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths movies, with the voice cast still to be named. However, with James Gunn, new co-head of DC Studios, hinting at more interconnectivity between DC's live-action and animated projects going forward, some fans wonder if the Crisis on Infinite Earths and Watchmen movies could be the last hurrah for DC's long-running line of animated movies.

What is Crisis on Infinite Earths?

Crisis on Infinite Earths was a comic book crossover event published by DC Comics in 1985. It is considered by many to be the template for all such major crossover events to follow. Marv Wolfman wrote the 12-part series with the late, great George Pérez providing the artwork.

Crisis on Infinite Earths was timed to coincide with the celebration of DC's 50th anniversary and simultaneously streamline the convoluted continuity the company had created over those five decades. Wolfman hoped to do away with DC's multiverse and replace it with a single timeline friendlier to new readers.

Crisis on Infinite Earth's story revolves around the threat of the Anti-Monitor, a villain from the anti-matter universe existing opposite the DC universe. The Anti-Monitor wanted to destroy all realities in DC's multiverse. The Monitor – whom Wolfman and Pérez introduced in their run on New Teen Titans -- is revealed to be the Anti-Monitor's positive-matter universe counterpart. He gathers heroes and villains from across all realities to stand against the Anti-Monitor. Several DC heroes die, including The Flash (Barry Allen) and Supergirl, while others vanish as if they never existed. The Anti-Monitor is partially successful, destroying the multiverse, but a new universe replaces the ones that were lost, taking on some characters from those perished timelines.

DC has published various sequels to Crisis on Infinite Earths in the years since the original, to the point that DC Universe characters now refer to them in-universe as "Crisis Events." Those stories include 2005's Infinite Crisis, 2008's Final Crisis, and 2022's Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths. DC's Arrowverse shows created their version of Crisis on Infinite Earths with the multi-episode, multi-show "Crisis on Infinite Earths" event in 2019 spanning Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, and Batwoman episodes.

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths releases in 2024. DC's newest animated movie, Justice League: Warworld, premiered at Comic-Con and is available now on Digital, 4K Ultra HD, and Blu-ray.