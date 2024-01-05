James Gunn Comments on Margot Robbie's Future as Harley Quinn... or Another DC Character

James Gunn and Peter Safran are now in charge of DC Studios, and fans are definitely excited to see what they have in store for DC's various heroes and villains. There has been no shortage of speculation about which existing live-action DC portrayals will carry over into the new DC Universe, with John Cena's Peacemaker and Xolo Maridueña's Blue Beetle among those confirmed. One character who has not been confirmed just yet is Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn, and after the Barbie actress recently made comments giving her blessing to Lady Gaga's Elseworlds version of Harley in Joker: Folie a Deux, some have wondered if she is definitively done as the character. Gunn took to Threads on Thursday night to address that, confirming that there are no plans at this time to have another actress portray Harley in the DCU, and that he wants to work with Robbie again, either "as Harley or as someone else."

"I haven't talked to Margot about Harley for a long time," Gunn writes. "But I'd love to work with her again as Harley or as someone else. There are no plans at this time for anyone else to play Harley (I mean, other than in Todd's movie or the animated show/s.)"

When Will Margot Robbie Play Harley Quinn Again?

Robbie has been a driving creative force in Harley's onscreen portrayals, particularly in 2020's Birds of Prey, and has expressed a desire to return to the character sooner than later.

"No, I've had enough of a break. I'm ready to do her again," Robbie revealed in an interview with Entertainment Tonight last year. "I did Birds of Prey and The Suicide Squad back-to-back, so that was a lot of Harley all in a one year period, but that was a while ago now. I'm always ready for more Harley!"

Will There Be a Gotham City Sirens Movie?

One popular possibility for Robbie's next Harley appearance has been Gotham City Sirens, a long-gestating spinoff that would follow the team-up of Harley, Poison Ivy, and Catwoman. When the film was irst put into development would have been directed by Suicide Squad's David Ayer, with Margot Robbie reprising her role as Harley Quinn. In the years that followed, the project was put on hold in favor of 2020's Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Hatrley Quinn).

"Whilst I was researching [Harley] I started to read Birds of Prey and first I fell in love with Huntress, and I started looking into all of that," Robbie told Nerdist in a previous interview. "I was like, 'Wow, there's so many cool female DC characters and no one knows anything about any of them!' So what if we had a platform for fans to get to know and fall in love with some of these other amazing women? Focusing on the Gotham City Sirens, there were only three of us and we were all well known, whereas with Birds of Prey you can pick any grouping for that, and I thought that might be the perfect platform to introduce some female characters who might really have some legs in the DC Universe."

