Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Movie Announced

DC is turning the epic Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event into an animated movie. Warner Bros. Discovery and DC announced the Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths movie during the San Diego Comic-Con panel for its newest animated movie, the R-rated Justice League: Warworld. DC announced Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths alongside an R-rated animated adaptation of Watchmen. Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths and Watchmen will release in 2024. The announcements came after DC teased some big announcements ahead of San Diego Comic-Con. Most DC fans would likely agree that adaptations of Crisis on Infinite Earths and Watchmen meet the hype. Given the stated release date, those fans don't have long to wait before they can experience adaptations.

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths details are sparse. DC announced the film and debuted its logo (seen below) at the panel. It did not name any creative staff or voice cast.

(Photo: DC)

What is Crisis on Infinite Earths?

Crisis on Infinite Earths is a 1985 comic book crossover event. Considered by many to be the first of its kind, it defined what a company-wide superhero crossover should be like and set a high bar for those that followed. Marv Wolfman wrote the series. George Pérez drew it. DC (then still DC Comics) published it as a 12-issue serialized story.

Crisis on Infinite Earths was simultaneously a celebration of DC's 50th anniversary and an attempt to streamline its convoluted continuity. Wolfman sought to eliminate the DC multiverse, replacing it with a single, new-reader-friendly timeline.

The story involves the Anti-Monitor, a destructive villain living in an anti-matter universe. The Anti-Monitor seeks to destroy every reality in DC's multiverse. The Monitor – a character Wolfman and Pérez introduced in their New Teen Titans run to foreshadow Crisis on Infinite Earths who is later revealed as the Anti-Moniter's counterpart in the positive-matter universe – rallies heroes and villains from across realities to oppose the Anti-Monitor. Several iconic DC heroes die, including The Flash (Barry Allen) and Supergirl. Others vanish from reality and memory. In the wake of The Anti-Monitor's multiversal rampage, a single new Earth forms, replacing all those lost.

DC has published enough sequels to Crisis on Infinite Earths in the years since that characters within the DC Universe coined a specific term for them, "Crisis Events." Those sequels include 2005's Infinite Crisis, 2008's Final Crisis, and 2022's Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths. DC's television Arrowverse adapted the story into the "Crisis on Infinite Earths" event in 2019. That story spanned Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, and Batwoman episodes.

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths releases in 2024. DC's newest animated movie, Justice League: Warworld, premiered at Comic-Con on Friday and will release on Digital, 4K Ultra HD, and Blu-ray on July 25th.