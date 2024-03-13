All the Upcoming DC Movie and TV Release Dates

Creature Commandos Release Date: 2024 (Photo: DC Comics) Written and created by James Gunn, Creature Commandos is set to premiere later in 2024 on Max (an exact release date is TBA). In the seven-episode series, which Gunn describes as an "aperitif to the DCU," Amanda Waller (voiced by Viola Davis) creates a black ops team out of monstrous prisoners under the command of Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo): Bride of Frankenstein (Indira Varma), Eric Frankenstein (David Harbour), Doctor Phosphorous (Alan Tudyk), Nina Mazursky (Zoë Chao), and G.I. Robot and Weasel (both voiced by Sean Gunn). Gunn has confirmed Creature Commandos will release in late 2024 on Max. prevnext

The Penguin Release Date: 2024 Colin Farrell reprises his role as Gotham gangster Oswald "Oz" Cobblepot in The Penguin, a spinoff series set in the immediate aftermath of 2022's The Batman. Matt Reeves serves as executive producer on the crime drama developed by Lauren LeFranc (Impulse, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), which follows Cobblepot as he rises through the darkened ranks to become the Penguin. Farrell leads a cast that includes Cristin Milioti (The Sopranos) as Cobblepot's chief gang war rival, Sofia Falcone, who subverts Cobblepot's play at her father's criminal empire; Clancy Brown (John Wick: Chapter 4) as infamous Gotham crime boss Salvatore Maroni; and Rhenzy Feliz (Runaways), Michael Kelly (Man of Steel), Shohreh Aghdashloo (The Expanse), Deirdre O'Connell (Marvel's Daredevil), and John Cenatiempo (Joker) in undisclosed roles. Originally planned to premiere in mid-2024, the Max Original series was delayed to fall 2024 after production was interrupted by the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Joker: Folie à Deux Release Date: October 4, 2024 Joker: Folie à Deux — the sequel to Todd Phillips' R-rated, billion dollar-grossing Joker — will release in theaters on October 4, 2024, exactly five years after the 2019 film. Reuniting Phillips and Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix as comedian-turned-criminal Arthur Fleck, Joker 2 also stars Oscar winner Lady Gaga as Dr. Harleen "Lee" Quinzel, an Arkham psychiatrist whose bad romance with the Joker sees her become his partner in clown crime: Harley Quinn.

Superman Release Date: July 11, 2025 First announced as Superman: Legacy, James Gunn's Superman will officially launch the new DCU canon. Starring David Corenswet (The Politician) as the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult (Mad Max: Fury Road) as Lex Luthor, the first DCU movie will take flight on July 11, 2025. Gunn wrote and is directing the reboot, which "tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas." Gunn has described Corenswet's Superman as "the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned," existing in a world with pre-established superheroes like Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi), Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), Metamorpho (Anthony Carrigan), and the Guy Gardner Green Lantern (Nathan Fillion).