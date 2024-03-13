All the Upcoming DC Movie and TV Release Dates
Here's every DC movie and TV show with a release date.
The DC Extended Universe spanned 15 films over a decade, but a new DC Universe is dawning. James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Studios — a rebirthed DC Films — is ushering in the next era of DC Comics adaptations, which includes Gunn's Superman reboot, a Batman reboot titled The Brave and the Bold, and Max streaming series like Creature Commandos and Lanterns. The expanded DC multiverse also consists of Elseworlds tales set outside of the DCU canon, with more standalone DC content like Joaquin Phoenix's Joker and Matt Reeves' separate Bat-Verse — an ongoing crime saga that comprises The Batman, spinoff series The Penguin, and the just-delayed Batman 2.
While there are more than a dozen announced DC movie and TV projects in development, only a few have set release dates (or have confirmed release windows). Here, you'll find the DC release dates schedule (and see our guide to the DCU: Chapter 1 – Gods and Monsters movies and series and the complete list of actors cast in the new DCU so far).
Creature Commandos Release Date: 2024
Written and created by James Gunn, Creature Commandos is set to premiere later in 2024 on Max (an exact release date is TBA). In the seven-episode series, which Gunn describes as an "aperitif to the DCU," Amanda Waller (voiced by Viola Davis) creates a black ops team out of monstrous prisoners under the command of Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo): Bride of Frankenstein (Indira Varma), Eric Frankenstein (David Harbour), Doctor Phosphorous (Alan Tudyk), Nina Mazursky (Zoë Chao), and G.I. Robot and Weasel (both voiced by Sean Gunn).
Gunn has confirmed Creature Commandos will release in late 2024 on Max.
The Penguin Release Date: 2024
Colin Farrell reprises his role as Gotham gangster Oswald "Oz" Cobblepot in The Penguin, a spinoff series set in the immediate aftermath of 2022's The Batman. Matt Reeves serves as executive producer on the crime drama developed by Lauren LeFranc (Impulse, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), which follows Cobblepot as he rises through the darkened ranks to become the Penguin.
Farrell leads a cast that includes Cristin Milioti (The Sopranos) as Cobblepot's chief gang war rival, Sofia Falcone, who subverts Cobblepot's play at her father's criminal empire; Clancy Brown (John Wick: Chapter 4) as infamous Gotham crime boss Salvatore Maroni; and Rhenzy Feliz (Runaways), Michael Kelly (Man of Steel), Shohreh Aghdashloo (The Expanse), Deirdre O'Connell (Marvel's Daredevil), and John Cenatiempo (Joker) in undisclosed roles.
Originally planned to premiere in mid-2024, the Max Original series was delayed to fall 2024 after production was interrupted by the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes.
Joker: Folie à Deux Release Date: October 4, 2024
Joker: Folie à Deux — the sequel to Todd Phillips' R-rated, billion dollar-grossing Joker — will release in theaters on October 4, 2024, exactly five years after the 2019 film. Reuniting Phillips and Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix as comedian-turned-criminal Arthur Fleck, Joker 2 also stars Oscar winner Lady Gaga as Dr. Harleen "Lee" Quinzel, an Arkham psychiatrist whose bad romance with the Joker sees her become his partner in clown crime: Harley Quinn.
Superman Release Date: July 11, 2025
First announced as Superman: Legacy, James Gunn's Superman will officially launch the new DCU canon. Starring David Corenswet (The Politician) as the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult (Mad Max: Fury Road) as Lex Luthor, the first DCU movie will take flight on July 11, 2025. Gunn wrote and is directing the reboot, which "tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas."
Gunn has described Corenswet's Superman as "the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned," existing in a world with pre-established superheroes like Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi), Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), Metamorpho (Anthony Carrigan), and the Guy Gardner Green Lantern (Nathan Fillion).
The Batman — Part II Release Date: October 2, 2026
Matt Reeves' The Batman saw Robert Pattinson step into the cape and cowl of the Dark Knight detective, an early-years caped crusader who unraveled a conspiracy involving proto-rogues Riddler (Paul Dano), Penguin (Colin Farrell), and Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz). Warner Bros. officially announced The Batman — Part II in April 2022, with Reeves returning as writer-director and Pattinson reprising his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman. Originally set for October 2025, Reeves' Batman sequel was pushed back to its current date: October 2, 2026.
Plot details remain under wraps, but Bat-villains Hush and Clayface — and a pre-Two Face Harvey Dent — are rumored to feature in The Batman 2.