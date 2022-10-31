The Penguin HBO Max Series Casts Cristin Milioti as Female Lead Opposite Colin Farrell

Made for Love star Cristin Milioti is joining the cast of The Penguin opposite Colin Farrell. The Penguin is the working title for The Batman spinoff from director Matt Reeves and is slated for HBO Max featuring Colin Farrell's Oswald Cobblepot. According to Deadline, Milioti will play Sofia Falcone in The Penguin, who is the daughter of John Turturro's Carmine Falcon in The Batman. Sofia and The Penguin will reportedly be fighting over control of Gotham City in the HBO Max original series. Crystal Reed previously portrayed Sofia on the Fox series Gotham, which was a prequel/origin story for Commissioner Jim Gordon and featured several members of Batman's rogues gallery.

Cristin Milioti currently stars alongside William Jackson Harper in the Peacock comedy series The Resort, which is awaiting a Season 2 renewal. Coincidentally, William Jackson Harper was recently reported to be joining the cast of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, another high-profile comic book property. Harper's role in the Ant-Man and the Wasp sequel is being kept a "closely guarded secret, which has led to fans speculating he's playing Fantastic Four leader Reed Richards.

