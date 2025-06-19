Delayed DC Studios Film Gets Encouraging Update From James Gunn

DC Studios co-head James Gunn shares an encouraging update about one of the studio’s delayed movies. In a wide-ranging interview with Entertainment Weekly, the filmmaker was asked about a variety of DC-related topics, including the status of the film Sgt. Rock, which has reportedly been postponed. Gunn took the opportunity to clarify where things stand on that project, confirming that it remains in active development. However, the movie needs some tweaks before it’s time to start rolling the cameras. As Gunn has repeatedly said, DC Studios won’t move forward with something unless the script is in the right place.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I feel like we’re in a pretty good place,” Gunn said about Sgt. Rock. “We’re still moving forward, but it’s not going to be … What would [DC Studios co-head Peter Safran] want me to say here? … So it’s still moving forward, but, yeah, right now it wasn’t exactly where I wanted it to be creatively, and so it needs to change a little bit.”

After years of trying to get a Sgt. Rock movie off the ground, DC finally seemed to be making headway last fall, when it was reported that Daniel Craig was going to reunite with his Queer director Luca Guadagnino on the project. Months later, it was said Craig had dropped out of Sgt. Rock, though Gunn and Safran pointed out the actor had never actually been cast in the film.

Sgt. Rock seemingly got back on track in March when Colin Farrell came on board to play the titular character. However, the movie then became subject to a significant delay, as it was felt the original plan to shoot this August would have hamstrung the pre-production process. The latest word is that Sgt. Rock will film in summer 2026, with Guadagnino, Farrell, and Guadagnino’s Challengers star Mike Faist attached.

Given all of the rumors and reports concerning Sgt. Rock, it’s nice of Gunn to clear things up. It’s encouraging that the film remains on the table for DC Studios. Whether Sgt. Rock ends up being part of the DC Universe or is an Elseworlds title, it has a lot of potential to be a different kind of comic book adaptation. The titular character, who has been around since 1959, is notable because he is not one of DC’s superpowered heroes. Sgt. Rock is just a dedicated World War II soldier; his stories examine the physical and emotional toll war has on a man. A Sgt. Rock movie could be a compelling drama that tackles its subject matter in a unique way.

Considering the complexity and thematic depth of the source material, Sgt. Rock should be best served by a patient approach. Especially with talented names like Guadagnino, Farrell, and Faist attached, it’s important that the Sgt. Rock story is completely ironed out before the cameras start to roll. Gunn’s comments illustrate his commitment to ensuring every DC Studios project is as strong as it can be. If he doesn’t fully believe in a movie or show, it’s going to be placed on the back burner so it can get fine tuned. Some franchises have gotten into trouble by prioritizing quantity over quality, but Gunn has the right mentality as he spearheads a new era for DC on the big screen.