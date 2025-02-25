DC Execs Confirm Daniel Craig Was Never Cast in Sgt. Rock Movie

Despite what the rumor mill suggested, Daniel Craig was never actually signed on to be in the Sgt. Rock movie. The Internet is a place filled with rumors and a decent amount of the time, they aren’t really true. That doesn’t mean the person who put it out there lied, their information may have gotten twisted through multiple sources. Sometimes it’s one big game of telephone and it leads to half-correct information. In the age of social media, there are constant rumors with regard to the big movie franchises like Marvel, DC, and Star Wars. Who has been cast, story details, cameos, new projects, and so on are all big subjects for the scoopers out there.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One of the most interesting rumors from the last year was that Challengers director Luca Guadagnino was eyeing a DC Studios project, and it wasn’t a big, mainstream character. Instead, Luca Guadagnino was interested in a Sgt. Rock movie, a massively powerful World War II soldier who is one of the lesser-known DC characters. It’s not the first time a film has been considered, as Arnold Schwarzenegger and Bruce Willis were supposedly considered for different Sgt. Rock movies over the years, but the projects fell apart. However, it looks like Guadagnino is going to finally make it happen with a script from writer Justin Kuritzkes. It was expected that Queer star and ex-James Bond Daniel Craig would star as Sgt. Rock himself, but it seems like that’s not the case.

Daniel Craig Was Never Hired for Sgt. Rock, Confirms James Gunn and Peter Safran

Image courtesy of DC Comics

It was recently confirmed that Daniel Craig “dropped out” of Sgt. Rock, much to the dismay of fans. However, that’s not the complete truth. At a recent DC Studios event attended by ComicBook, DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran noted that Daniel Craig was never signed on to even be in Sgt. Rock, so he couldn’t have quit the project, because he was never hired. Gunn did, however, confirm they have spoken to a bunch of people for the role.

“Daniel Craig was never in,” said Safran. :Daniel and Luca have a really close relationship. They were out promoting Queer together, and obviously they spoke about it. But we never met [him].”

“It’s interesting to see the way these things happen online, because certain things are thought of as, reality, and other things are thought of as reality,” said Gunn. “But it was never really like Daniel Craig was Sergeant Rock. You know, other things are, you guys are right about, I mean, Ana Nogueira has been writing a Teen Titans script for a little while. It’s very early stages. But we never announced that, we never said that, but it got out, and it’s out there. You know, sometimes it goes wrong.”

Safran also talked about how a Sgt. Rock movie from a filmmaker that you wouldn’t imagine doing a superhero movie came to be. Luca Guadagnino brought the idea to DC Studios and had a unique take on the character, which prompted the studio to be interested.

“The ability to tell a really compelling story about heroism, in a time of armed conflict… they had a really interesting take, he and Justin Kuritzkes, on how to tell this story within the DCU,” said Safran. “We love the idea of being able to tell something that, you know, it’s a war movie, so it’s a different genre. And to be able to tell all these stories within the DCU, that’s why we’re so excited about what we’re doing. We’re not just servicing one audience. Not every movie has to be for everyone, but we want to have something for everyone.”

As of right now, there’s no word on who might be on the shortlist to play Sgt. Rock. It’s expected that the movie could start shooting as soon as this summer, so it’s likely that a casting announcement isn’t terribly far away. Either way, it sounds like it will be a pretty compelling movie and will require a great actor to pull it all off.

What do you think of the filmmaker’s remarks? Let us know in the comments below!