Shazam! Fury of the Gods Box Office Tracking for Low Opening

Will Shazam lightning strike twice at the box office? Early tracking for Shazam! Fury of the Gods has the DC sequel from Warner Bros. and New Line (out March 17th) opening with a low projection of $35 million, well below the $53.5M opening weekend of the first movie, Deadline reports. Shazam! was released into theaters on April 5th, 2019, with the DC Extended Universe-set installment coming in ahead of a projected $45m-$50 million. The first movie went on to gross $366 million worldwide, the lowest haul of the DCEU until pandemic-era releases Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey ($205m), Wonder Woman 1984 ($169m), and The Suicide Squad ($169 million).

Shazam! 2 was originally dated for April 1st, 2022, before moving to November and later December 2022. Warner Bros. shifted the Shazam! sequel out of the Christmas slot to avoid Disney's Avatar: The Way of Water, with the 2023 DC slate shaping up as Fury of the Gods March 17th, The Flash June 16th, Blue Beetle August 18th, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom December 25th.

Warners returned to the Super Bowl after a 17-year hiatus to advertise The Flash with a pre-kickoff trailer reveal and a 45-second big game spot that outpaced all other Super Bowl ads. (The highly-anticipated Flash, starring Ezra Miller as Barry Allen and Michael Keaton as Batman, will also screen extra-early for Las Vegas CinemaCon attendees in April.) Shazam! 2 sat out the Super Bowl, and marketing has been lighter: Warner Bros. Discovery followed the San Diego Comic-Con trailer with a second trailer in January and a series of TV spots and posters.

DC Comics will release Shazam! Fury of the Gods Special: Shazamily Matters #1, a tie-in comic book one-shot co-written by the film's cast and director David F. Sandberg.

Who's in the Shazam Fury of the Gods Cast?



The Shazsequel stars Asher Angel and Zachary Levi as Billy Batson / Shazam!, Grace Fulton as Mary Bromfield, Adam Brody as Super Hero Freddy, Faithe Herman as Darla Dudley, Meagan Good as Super Hero Darla, Ian Chen as Eugene Choi, Ross Butler as Super Hero Eugene, Jovan Armand as Pedro Pena, D.J. Cotrona as Super Hero Pedro, Marta Milans as Rosa Vasquez, and Cooper Andrews as Victor Vasquez. New cast members also include Rachel Zegler as Anthea, Helen Mirren as Hespera, and Lucy Liu as Kalypso.

What Is Shazam 2 About?



In Shazam! Fury of the Gods, when Billy Batson and his foster siblings, who transform into superheroes by saying "Shazam!", are forced to get back into action and fight the Daughters of Atlas, they must stop them from using a weapon that could destroy the world in which they must travel in order to make peace with the Gods because of Billy taking their powers for granted.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods opens only in theaters March 17th.