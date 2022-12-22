James Gunn Promises Synergy Between DC Studios and DC Comics

James Gunn and Peter Safran are actively building the DC Universe from scratch, an all-new franchise set to be a direct competitor to Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe. Though the outfit's initial slate has yet to be unveiled, it's said the DC Universe will be a cross-medium effort between live-action films and television shows, animated films and series, and video games. The biggest piece of the puzzle—the very source material its all based on—seems to be missing entirely.

While DC Comics won't be involved in the same continuity of the DC Universe, Gunn himself confirmed he's already working with DC publisher Jim Lee and ensuring there's some synergy between the two outfits. Responding to a fan on Mastodon asking if there will be coordination between film and comics, Gunn said that was is "already working on this" with his "friend Jim Lee."

Will the DC Universe reboot?

Given Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, and Gal Gadot are all seemingly done with their respective Justice League roles, it would seem as if the likes of Fisher, Ezra Miller, and Jason Momoa will also be done as Cyborg, The Flash, and Aquaman, though that much has yet to be confirmed.

"One of the things Peter & I were aware of when we took the job as heads of DC Studios was a certain minority of people online that could be, well, uproarious & unkind, to say the least," Gunn wrote to Instagram. "Our choices for the DCU are based upon what we believe is best for the story & best for the DC characters who have been around for nearly 85 years. Perhaps these choices are great, perhaps not, but they are made with sincere hearts & integrity & always with the story in mind. No one loves to be harassed or called names – but, to be frank, we've been through significantly worse. Disrespectful outcry will never, ever affect our actions. We were aware there would be a period of turbulence when we took this gig, & we knew we would sometimes have to make difficult & not-so-obvious choices, especially in the wake of the fractious nature of what came before us. But this means little to us in comparison to our jobs as artists & custodians in helping to create a wide & wonderful future for DC."

Gunn has said some of the first DC Universe projects will be unveiled as early as January.

