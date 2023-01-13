DC Studios' James Gunn Debunks Superman Rumor, Clarifies Casting Timeline

James Gunn is once again debunking a rumor that an actor has been cast for his upcoming Superman film. The co-CEO of DC Studios uses his public Twitter account to keep DC fans updated by responding to various reports and rumors that surface. Usually, anytime someone posts inaccurate information about a DC project, Gunn is quick to shoot the rumor down. The filmmaker has even promised news about the new DC Universe in the weeks ahead. So when an aggregate site shared a rumor that The Kissing Booth star Jacob Elordi and tagged Gunn in the tweet, he of course responded to put the rumor to rest while clarifying when news will become available.

"My thoughts are no one has been cast as Superman yet," James Gunn posted on Twitter. "Casting, as is almost always the case with me, will happen after the script is finished or close to finished, and it isn't. We'll announce a few things in not too long, but the casting of Superman won't be one of them."

My thoughts are no one has been cast as Superman yet. Casting, as is almost always the case with me, will happen after the script is finished or close to finished, and it isn’t. We’ll announce a few things in not too long, but the casting of Superman won’t be one of them. 🧜‍♂️ https://t.co/2SGWV2RSI7 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 13, 2023

James Gunn Teases New DC TV Show

James Gunn is keeping busy between Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and overseeing DC Studios. Last week, Gunn tweeted the latest update regarding his work for both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DC Universe — which, in addition to work on Vol. 3, included "two big DC Studios meetings" and writing one-third of a currently-unannounced DC television show. It remains to be seen if this unannounced show is the second The Suicide Squad spinoff that Gunn has teased over the past year, or something else entirely.

"My day: wrote 1/3 of an unannounced DC TV show (😃); ok'd 100 VFX shots, did reference acting for Rocket, & gave editing notes for Vol 3; & had two big DC Studios meetings," Gunn's tweet reads.

James Gunn's New DC Role

James Gunn and Peter Safran are expected to creatively and financially oversee nearly all of the next four years of upcoming movies and shows inspired by DC's comics. While we'll have to wait and see exactly what new projects come up under the duo's four-year tenure, fans and even other creatives in the superhero space are definitely excited to see what's in store.

"[For them], running DC Studios is a passion project, not just a job," Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav explained during the company's Q3 earnings call. "James is a brilliant storyteller who has the distinction of being the first and only filmmaker to direct the movie for both Marvel and DC. Peter's a prolific producer whose credits include DC's highest grossing movie, Aquaman, as well as the entire Conjuring universe, the most successful horror franchise of all time. I could not be more thrilled to have them join our ranks. And I'm excited for what is to come. I spent a lot of time over the last few months with James and Peter, talking about our strategy and long-term plans for the future of DC across TV, animation, and film. They have a powerful vision and blueprint that will drive a more unified creative approach. [It] will enable us to realize the full value of one of the world's most iconic franchises. They're hard at work right now."

What projects would you like to see James Gunn announced for the DC Universe? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.