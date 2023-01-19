Jason Momoa Teases Big DC Studios News, Praises James Gunn and Peter Safran

Aquaman star Jason Momoa just dropped a pretty major tease of his future with DC Studios. On Thursday, Momoa took to his Instagram stories to share a video of himself leaving a recent meeting with DC and Warner Bros., and teased that he has "great news" that he is excited to share with fans at some point. He then thanked new DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran, as well as Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav. It is unclear at this point if Momoa's "great news" concerns his future as Aquaman, or the long-standing rumor of him potentially portraying Lobo.

"Four years ago, I had the Jeep out front. Four years ago, I was screaming, wasn't I? Screaming when I left Warner Bros," Momoa remarks, before screaming again. "Four years again. It's a mystery, baby. I got some really good news, great news, with Warner Bros. Amazing. Wish I could tell you, but here it is. Peter, I love you. James, I love you. David... To the future, to the future."

LOBO? 👀



Jason Momoa postou no IG que teve uma grande reunião com a WB/DC e que agora tem "grandes notícias" que ainda não pode revelar.



Ele agradece a Peter Safran, James Gunn e David Zaslav no vídeo 👀 pic.twitter.com/2U2XzZn7hJ — DCVERSO (@DCverso1) January 19, 2023

Will Jason Momoa play Lobo?

While nothing has been confirmed, Momoa has openly expressed a desire to play the Czarnian bounty hunter for several years now, even thinking that he was being cast as the character back when he was originally offered the role of Aquaman. With Gunn sharing a photo of Lobo on social media shortly after stepping into his DC Studios role, and Momoa teasing that one of his "dreams" will be happening under Gunn and Safran's tenure, speculation has certainly flowed.

"Well, everyone knows I'm a comic book fan," Momoa explained to ComicBook.com late last year. "The comic I collected the most, and I have every comic there is... you can do your research and find out what it is."

What is James Gunn's new role at DC?

Beginning last November, Gunn and Safran are co-chairs and co-CEOs of DC Studios, overseeing the vast majority of film and television projects under their umbrella. While there's no indication of exactly what new projects we'll see under the duo's four-year tenure, fans and even other creatives in the superhero space are definitely excited to see what's in store.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran said in a statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

