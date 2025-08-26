Superman Fans Want the Movie’s Original Cut to Be Restored (Are They Right?)

Blockbuster filmmaking is an enterprise defined by enormous financial risk. Studios invest hundreds of millions of dollars into a single production, a gamble that means they cannot afford for the movie to fail at the box office. To mitigate this risk, it is common practice to hold test screenings for early cuts of a film, gathering feedback from a sample audience to gauge reactions and identify potential problems. This input often leads to last-minute changes, fine-tuning the final product before its official release. While the process is designed to improve a film’s commercial prospects, it can sometimes become controversial. Such is the case with James Gunn’s Superman, where a specific creative choice was removed due to audience feedback, a decision that a vocal segment of the fanbase now wants to see reversed.

The theatrical version of Superman unfolds over the course of a single week, but the original cut made this timeline explicit. Gunn’s initial edit featured title cards that announced the days of the week, effectively splitting the movie into chapters. This device reportedly tested poorly with early audiences, leading to its removal from the final film. Now, a fan edit by Danny Reguinho that skillfully reinserts these title cards into key scenes has gone viral on social media, sparking a debate among fans who believe the test audiences were wrong. On the popular r/DC_Cinematic subreddit, a thread titled “Honestly disagree with the test audiences about the removal of these” became a hub for fans to express their support for the original creative vision.

The discussion highlighted a sharp divide in opinion. User hsholmes0 voiced their frustration, joking, “for real, they prolly picked these test audiences from Luthor’s pocket dimension.” Conversely, some fans agreed with the studio’s decision. “I like them gone,” user micahbevans88 stated, “I prefer timelines to be somewhat ambiguous unless it’s vital to the story.”

However, a compelling argument for the title cards came from user Infamous-Lab-8136. “I’d counter that it was important to show this was less than a full week,” they wrote. “This is a universe where Metropolis can face a foe that defeats Superman on Monday, a kaiju on Tuesday, and still have an interdimensional imp bearing down on them Tuesday night. It establishes that this is a very busy universe where heroes and supervillains have not only been active but have begun to be seen as commonplace.” Fans also pointed to another instance where Gunn overruled test audiences by keeping a scene where Superman saves a squirrel, a moment that has since become a fan-favorite.

Superman Is a Massive Hit for DC Studios

Image courtesy of DC Studios

Regardless of debates over its final cut, Superman has been an unqualified success for DC Studios. The film was met with strong reviews from critics, earning an 83% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. This critical acclaim translated directly into commercial triumph, as the movie quickly became the highest-grossing superhero film of 2025. In addition, Superman has soared at the box office, crossing the $600 million mark worldwide. The domestic haul alone has been particularly impressive, reaching over $346 million and surpassing the North American earnings of previous DC films like Aquaman and Man of Steel. This performance also makes it the highest-grossing Superman film ever in the U.S. market.

As the inaugural film of the new DCU, Superman carried the immense pressure of setting the tone and proving the viability of Gunn and Peter Safran’s new vision. Following a series of underperforming projects from the previous DC era, the studio needed a definitive win to restore audience confidence and build momentum for their ambitious multi-platform story, “Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters.” The success of Superman has done exactly that. With a strong foundation now firmly in place, DC Studios has the freedom to move forward with its diverse slate of upcoming projects, including Supergirl and Clayface, knowing that audiences are on board with the new direction.

Superman is available in theaters and on home release.

What are your thoughts on test screenings influencing the final cut of a movie, and do you think the Superman title cards should have been kept?